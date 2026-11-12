Netflix Lands Streaming Debut of WWII Film ‘The Ghost and the Gun’

A war drama shot in Bali and set in 1948 British Malaya is heading to Netflix in a handful of regions, including the United States and the United Kingdom. The Ghost and the Gun (Peluru Senja in Malaysia) has already played in cinemas in Southeast Asia, and here’s what you need to know before it arrives.

The film is directed by Singapore-based filmmaker Anshul Tiwari, who’s best known for Before Life After Death and his second feature, Bayaar (Dust and the Wind), which played at the UK Asian Film Festival earlier this year. Abhi Kumar wrote the screenplay.

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It’s a properly international production. The producing team spans Indonesia, the UK, the US, Denmark and Bangladesh, and includes Vivian Ikdayah, Mohsen Ashraf, AJ Leon, Jessie White, Bo H. Holmgreen, Tahmid Khan, Tanveer Ali and Amreen Bashir. It was shot at Viking Sunset Studios in Bali, which built post-war Malaya across 14 historical sets. FilmsPositive, ANIMA, Stapleview, Limbo Pictures and Misfit Productions are among the production companies attached.

Speaking to The Movie Buff in May, Tiwari described the project as his third feature for Netflix, calling it a Bahasa/English WWII action-drama.

The film opened in Malaysian cinemas in late August 2026, timed for National Day week, with MSK Cinemas handling distribution there.

When will The Ghost and the Gun be on Netflix?

The Ghost and the Gun will be streaming on Netflix from November 28th, 2026 in most regions including the United States, Canada and the United Kingdom, among others.

What is The Ghost and the Gun about?

The film is set in 1948 Malaya. During a retreat, a Malayan soldier and a British soldier get left behind. When an armed group threatens a nearby village, the two men have to set their differences aside to protect it.

Don’t expect a straight action movie, though. Tiwari has said the film is more interested in the people caught up in the conflict and the psychological trauma that stays with them after the fighting ends. It’s told from an Asian perspective and looks at how Britain’s withdrawal affected the people of Malaya. The production was also strict about period accuracy, from costumes to weapons.

The film is in both Malay and English.

Who is starring in The Ghost and the Gun?

The cast is drawn from across Southeast Asia, the UK and the US:

Hazman Al-Idrus as Ishraq Wan, “Iz”

as Ishraq Wan, “Iz” Brett Tutor as Abe, a British soldier

as Abe, a British soldier Asmara Abigail as Siti, a woman from Pahang

as Siti, a woman from Pahang Fabian Loo as Chin Liu

as Chin Liu Ben Gardner Gray as Simon Davies

as Simon Davies Joseph J.U. Taylor as John Bennett

as John Bennett Gambit Saifullah

Mikail Chowdhury

Lupeng Rashid

Netflix subscribers will probably know Asmara Abigail best. She’s been one of Indonesia’s busiest genre actors since breaking out in Joko Anwar’s Satan’s Slaves and Impetigore, and she also appeared in Anwar’s Netflix anthology series Nightmares and Daydreams.

Will you be checking out The Ghost and the Gun on November 28th? Let us know in the comments.