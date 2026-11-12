‘The Body’ Creator Quinn Shephard Teases Season 2 Plans After That Shocking Cliffhanger

The Body Season 1 might have only just released on Netflix, but showrunner Quinn Shephard is already cooking up ideas for a follow-up. In the post we look at how it ends, how it sets up Season 2, and what Shephard has teased about a potential follow-up.

If you’ve finished watching Quinn Shephard’s sapphic, coming-of-age psychological drama The Body, you’re likely still reeling from the cliffhanger ending. In short — spoilers — as the hysteria surrounding her reaches a fever pitch, Grace ultimately wakes up in her bed, delivering three words that flip the entire script: “I am God,” she says. The finale absolutely sets up another season. It’s still too early to tell whether Netflix will renew the series for another instalment, but Shephard herself has ideas floating around her mind for if a follow-up is given the green light.

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“I can’t talk about it much,” Shephard told What’s On Netflix in our exclusive interview. “I would say that there are some Season 2 ideas percolating in my brain and in Gina’s brain. I think we’d be so lucky if we got one and we would love to bring it to life.”

Moreover, should a renewal happen, Quinn will be writing it with the show’s soundtrack by Christopher Stracey on repeat. “I think that the actual score to the show is incredible, and I think when I’m writing season two I will probably just listen to the score that we have now because it’s like the best Catholic Mass you’ve ever been to, but make it a rave, and it really sounds like that.”

The Body Ending Explained – And How it Sets Up Season 2

Warning: The following section contains spoilers. Proceed with caution!

Part Mean Girls, part The Crucible, Netflix’s The Body follows a dance team at a Catholic school. After a ritual initiation sacrifice for new member Grace (Sofia Wylie), she takes Ecstasy given to her by the team leader Anya (Kristina Bogic) and falls into a coma. Mistaking her for dead, Anya and Lisbeth (Geena Meszaros) take her body back home rather than rushing Grace to the hospital, for fear of being found out for drug use.

With Grace in a coma, members of the dance team, one by one, begin to experience visions of her. Anya claims that Grace haunts her dreams. Maddie (Shirley Chen) later convulses and claims that Grace appeared before her. Before long, the dance troupe spirals into hysteria, and the local community follows. It poses the question: are their experiences supernatural or psychological? Even by the end of the series, the answer to that question remains ambiguous.

As things continue to unravel, Anya subsequently confesses to Father Franklin that she drove Grace home on Halloween night. Lisbeth instead doubles down on the supernatural aspect, claiming in front of the Lions that it was all her doing.

Before the credits roll on the finale, Grace awakens from her coma. She shoots up in her bed and utters the three words: “I am God.” Whether the words are said in delirium or there’s something at play, remains to be seen.

What to expect from Season 2

As for what another season of The Body could entail, Quinn Shephard is particularly excited to give Grace more dialogue; for the vast majority of Season 1, she was a visionary force more than anything else.

“I think we’re very excited that Grace is now awake and we’ll have dialogue definitely instead of just everyone projecting all of their fears and desires onto her,” she teases.

Netflix has not yet renewed The Body for Season 2. We will keep you posted on all the latest updates.