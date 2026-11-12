‘Blue Exorcist’ Season 3 Coming to Netflix in November 2026

Following its long-awaited return to Netflix US in October 2026 after a three-year hiatus, Blue Exorcist is already rolling out its next batch of episodes. Season 3, officially titled the Shimane Illuminati Saga, is set to arrive on the streaming service in multiple regions on November 25, 2026.

Blue Exorcist is a Japanese shōnen anime series and the adaptation of Kazue Kato’s manga Ao no Ekusoshisuto. The first 2 seasons of the anime were animated by A-1 Pictures, but Studio VOLN took over production from season 3.

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Season 3 of Blue Exorcist covers the events of the Shimane Illuminati Saga following the Kyoto arc; the terrorist group Illuminati declares war and targets Izumo Kamiki, using her family’s heritage for cruel experiments. When Renzo Shima defects as a double agent, Rin and the Exwires launch a dangerous rescue mission to Shimane, confronting dark secrets and testing their ultimate bonds of trust.

When is Blue Exorcist season 3 coming to Netflix?

We can confirm that Blue Exorcist season 3 will be released on Netflix libraries across multiple regions, including the US and UK, on November 25, 2026.

Currently, only the second season of Blue Exorcist (also known as Kyoto Saga) is available to stream across the USA, UK, Canada, and Australia. The first season has been available to stream before, but over the years, Blue Exorcist has been added to and removed from Netflix multiple times.

Where is Blue Exorcist streaming on Netflix?

Blue Exorcist is streaming in the following countries:

Japan (Seasons 1-5)

(Seasons 1-5) Argentina (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Brazil (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Colombia (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Mexico (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Russia (Seasons 1-2)

(Seasons 1-2) Malaysia (Seasons 3-5)

(Seasons 3-5) Philippines (Seasons 3-5)

(Seasons 3-5) Singapore (Seasons 3-5)

(Seasons 3-5) Thailand (Seasons 3-5)

(Seasons 3-5) Australia (Season 2)

(Season 2) Canada (Season 2)

(Season 2) South Africa (Season 2)

(Season 2) United Kingdom (Season 2)

(Season 2) United States (Season 2)

Are you looking forward to watching more Blue Exorcist on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!