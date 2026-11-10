‘Arcane’ May Be Over, But Riot Games is Bringing a ‘League of Legends’ Music Anthology to Netflix

Arcane set a gold standard for animated storytelling on Netflix. Though the story of Piltover and Zaun has wrapped up, the universe’s musical legacy continues. Starting November 12, 2026, a massive anthology of League of Legends music videos will hit the streaming service. Here is what we know so far.

League of Legends (LoL) is one of the world’s most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. Even if you have never played a match, you have likely encountered its wider cultural footprint. From Netflix’s hit animated series Arcane to chart-topping global music collaborations, developer Riot Games has built an entertainment powerhouse that extends far beyond the video game.

× Subscribe to our Newsletter Get the latest Netflix news, reviews, and releases in your inbox. Subscribe

Arcane is widely praised not only for its groundbreaking animation and gripping storytelling, but also for its standout soundtrack. However, Arcane is only the tip of Riot Games’ musical iceberg, which has partnered with dozens of major artists over the years. Whether launching a new in-game season or hyping up their World Championship, Riot consistently pairs original music with cinematic storytelling, turning game updates and esports tournaments into full-scale pop culture events.

While the full League of Legends music video playlist is already available to stream on YouTube, a collection of music videos will arrive on Netflix US on November 12, 2026.

Although Netflix hasn’t confirmed a definitive song-by-song breakdown, viewers can reasonably expect the collection to house the hits featured in the “ICONIC League of Legends” YouTube playlist. However, considering Riot’s massive musical catalog, the streamer might just be scratching the surface of what’s available.

Below we have the full list of songs from the playlist that we expect to see on Netflix:

Worlds Anthems & Esports Promos

Arcane & Soundtrack Highlights

Virtual Bands & Artist Collaborations (K/DA, True Damage, HEARTSTEEL & Pentakill)

Season Cinematic & Game Event Anthems

Wild Rift & Teamfight Tactics (TFT)

Will you be watching the League of Legends music collection on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!