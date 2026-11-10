‘Arcane’ May Be Over, But Riot Games is Bringing a ‘League of Legends’ Music Anthology to Netflix

Arcane set a gold standard for animated storytelling on Netflix. Though the story of Piltover and Zaun has wrapped up, the universe’s musical legacy continues. Starting November 12, 2026, a massive anthology of League of Legends music videos will hit the streaming service. Here is what we know so far.
League of Legends (LoL) is one of the world’s most popular multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) games. Even if you have never played a match, you have likely encountered its wider cultural footprint. From Netflix’s hit animated series Arcane to chart-topping global music collaborations, developer Riot Games has built an entertainment powerhouse that extends far beyond the video game.
Arcane is widely praised not only for its groundbreaking animation and gripping storytelling, but also for its standout soundtrack. However, Arcane is only the tip of Riot Games’ musical iceberg, which has partnered with dozens of major artists over the years. Whether launching a new in-game season or hyping up their World Championship, Riot consistently pairs original music with cinematic storytelling, turning game updates and esports tournaments into full-scale pop culture events.
While the full League of Legends music video playlist is already available to stream on YouTube, a collection of music videos will arrive on Netflix US on November 12, 2026.
Although Netflix hasn’t confirmed a definitive song-by-song breakdown, viewers can reasonably expect the collection to house the hits featured in the “ICONIC League of Legends” YouTube playlist. However, considering Riot’s massive musical catalog, the streamer might just be scratching the surface of what’s available.
Below we have the full list of songs from the playlist that we expect to see on Netflix:
Worlds Anthems & Esports Promos
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Know My Name ft. True Damage | League of Legends Worlds 2026 Anthem
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Sacrifice ft. G.E.M. (鄧紫棋) | League of Legends Worlds 2025 Anthem
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Heavy Is The Crown ft. Linkin Park | League of Legends Worlds 2024 Anthem
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Welcome to the Playground (Bea Miller) – Worlds 2021 Show Open
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Burn It All Down (PVRIS, Denzel Curry) – Worlds 2021 Show Open
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Phoenix (ft. Cailin Russo and Chrissy Costanza) | Worlds 2019
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RISE (ft. The Glitch Mob, Mako, and The Word Alive) | Worlds 2018
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Arcane & Soundtrack Highlights
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Stromae, Pomme, Coldplay – “Ma Meilleure Ennemie ft. Coldplay” (from Arcane)
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Stromae, Pomme – “Ma Meilleure Ennemie” (from Arcane Season 2)
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Virtual Bands & Artist Collaborations (K/DA, True Damage, HEARTSTEEL & Pentakill)
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K/DA – FIRESTARTER ft. MIYEON and SOYEON of i-dle, Sophie Powers, Mimi Webb
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HEARTSTEEL – Live My Life ft. Anderson .Paak, BAEKHYUN, Connor Price, Nic D
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HEARTSTEEL – PARANOIA ft. BAEKHYUN, tobi lou, ØZI, and Cal Scruby
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K/DA – MORE ft. Madison Beer, (G)I-DLE, Lexie Liu, Jaira Burns, Seraphine
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True Damage – GIANTS (ft. Becky G, Keke Palmer, SOYEON, DUCKWRTH, Thutmose)
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Season Cinematic & Game Event Anthems
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Here, Tomorrow (ft Lilas, Kevin Penkin) – Spirit Blossom Beyond ‘25 S2 Cinematic
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Welcome to Noxus – Bite Marks (ft. TEYA) | 2025 Season 1 Cinematic
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Still Here | Season 2024 Cinematic (ft. Forts, Tiffany Aris, and 2WEI)
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Tournament of Souls – Coming Alive (ft. Vo Williams, Boslen) | Soul Fighter Cinematic
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SPACE AND TIME | CONVERGENCE: A LEAGUE OF LEGENDS STORY ANTHEM
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The Call | Season 2022 Cinematic (ft. 2WEI, Louis Leibfried, and Edda Hayes)
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Light and Shadow (ft. Hiroyuki Sawano) | Star Guardian Animated Trailer
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Wild Rift & Teamfight Tactics (TFT)
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Miss This Life ft. NINGNING of aespa & Fairlane | 5th Anniversary – Wild Rift
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Never Stop Me (ft. Tkay Maidza) | Icons Global Championship 2022 – Wild Rift
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You Really Got Me | Cinematic Trailer – Wild Rift (ft. 2WEI)
Will you be watching the League of Legends music collection on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!