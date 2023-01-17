‘We Have a Ghost’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

A new family adventure movie is on the way to Netflix, with a February 2023 release now confirmed. Starring Netflix regular Anthony Mackie, and Stranger Things’ David Harbour, We Have a Ghost will be a fun and excellent way to help begin Netflix’s busy lineup of movies. Here’s everything we know so far on the Netflix Original film We Have a Ghost.

Developed under the working title of Ernest, the movie, as we mentioned, develops upon a short story published on Vice’s Motherboard originally posted on October 19th, 2017.

The short story is still available to read right now and was written by Geoff Manaugh who worked on the Netflix project as an executive producer.

If you don’t fancy sitting down to read the full article, here’s a brief overview of the premise:

“Ernest the ghost, discovered by the homeowner who named him that because the apparation looks like Ernest Borgnine. The homeowner Frank, beings filming his ghost and posting it for the world to see on social media. Ernest becomes a viral sensation. Frank enlists the help of his high school son Kevin to help be a part of a series of dinners held in the house to cash in on the ghost’s popularity. Things take a turn when Ernest and Kevin both go missing and become targets of the CIA.”

This follows a recent trend in Netflix buying up the rights to published stories online or news stories in general. In 2022 we’ve seen the release of The Watcher, a series produced by Ryan Murphy that was inspired by a news story and has already been renewed for a second season.

The first look at We Have a Ghost was provided as part of Netflix’s unveiling of their 2022 movie slate.

Three shots are in the trailer in total, one with David Harbour sliding across the windscreen of a car. The second you have the reaction of the kids in the car looking on with dismay. The final shot sees Anthony Mackie using his phone to seemingly record something

When is We Have a Ghost coming to Netflix?

Previously scheduled to be released in 2022, as can be seen in the 2022 Netflix movie preview above, we learned in August 2022 that We Have a Ghost, and multiple other films, were being pushed back to 2023.

What’s on Netflix exclusively revealed in January 2023 that Netflix was eyeing a February 24th, 2023 release date for We Have a Ghost. Netflix, through Empire Online, then confirmed the release date.

Who is behind Netflix’s We Have a Ghost?

Temple Hill Entertainment is the production company behind the project.

Christopher Landon takes up both writing and directing duties with the original author of the Vice piece, Geoff Manaugh, serving as an executive producer.

Primarily known for horrors and thrillers, Landon has recently come off directing the sequel to Happy Death Day 2U and, most recently, Freaky.

Who will star in Netflix’s We Have A Ghost?

A stellar cast has been provided to us here at What’s on Netflix, although we don’t know precisely what role each actor will play.

Here’s who’s involved:

Anthony Mackie will be returning for his ninth (!!) Netflix Original project. He most recently starred in The Woman in the Window for Netflix but of course, reprising his role as Falcon in 2021 for Disney+ in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Hot off his appearance on Black Widow, David Harbour will feature in his fourth Netflix Original title.

Tig Nataro who previously starred in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead will feature too. Natatro’s role has been confirmed to be Dr. Leslie Monroe.

Erica Rash (Uncle Drew), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Isabella Russo (Crashing), Niles Fitch (This is Us), Steve Coulter (Shotgun Wedding), and Faith Ford (Hope & Faith) are also lined up to star.

When and where was We Have a Ghost filmed?

Filming was originally reported to get underway in August and run through to September 2021. The reality is, however, filming got underway on July 19th according to Christopher Landon, and then wrapped on November 10th, 2021.

The project had a 65-day shoot.

Christopher Landon posted numerous times throughout the production, giving us some excellent behind-the-scenes.

Final 5 days of a 65 day shoot. It’s been a crazy ride but I’m so excited to share this movie with you.👻 #wehaveaghost #Netflix pic.twitter.com/NVUzHurzIk — christopher landon (@creetureshow) November 4, 2021

This past year I was fortunate to make another movie and work with beautiful people. pic.twitter.com/2myzF5mPbb — christopher landon (@creetureshow) December 31, 2021

What is the movie runtime?

We have a Ghost is listed with a runtime of 125 minutes.

We’ll keep you posted on updates as and when we get them. Let us know in the comments down below if this sounds like it’s up your alley.