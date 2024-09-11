‘The Last Night at Tremore Beach’ Spanish Mini-Series Coming to Netflix in October 2024

Coming to Netflix in October 2024, The Last Night at Tremore Beach is one of the streaming service’s latest exciting adaptations of a best-selling novel. Starring Javier Ray and Ana Polvorosa, as a musician and composer pair who get caught up in a serious accident during a storm. Here’s everything we know about The Last Night at Tremore Beach on Netflix.

The Last Night at Tremore Beach is an upcoming limited series on Spanish-language Netflix Original created, produced, and directed by Oriol Paulo. It is an adaptation of the best-selling novel of the same name by author Mikel Santiago. Paulo wrote the adaptation with Jordi Vallejo and Lara Sendim.

Ancantildo Studio produces the series in association with Colosé Producciones, Juanita Films, Sospecha Films, and Think Studio. Sandra Hermida is a producer on the series, and Eneko Lizarraga and Belén Atienza are listed as associate producers.

When is The Last Night at Tremore Beach coming to Netflix?

Netflix has confirmed that The Last Night at Tremore Beach will be released on Netflix on October 25th, 2024.

A trailer has yet to be released.

What is the plot of The Last Night at Tremore Beach?

Netflix has provided a synopsis for the miniseries:

“A musician and composer in crisis retreats into a coastal village in the north to finish his latest work. His only neighbors for miles around are a married couple living in the next house. After a serious accident during a storm, the musician begins to experience some terrifying visions about his neighbors.”

Who are the cast members of The Last Night at Tremore Beach?

Javier Rey plays Peter Harper. The actor can be seen on Netflix in television shows such as The Girls at the Back, Hache, and Cocaine Coast. The actor is also well known for his role in the movie Sin Fin as Javier.

Ana Polvorosa plays Judie. The actress has starred in two Netflix Originals, in the film A Man of Action and in the popular period drama Cable Girls as Óscar Ruiz. Outside of Netflix, she is known for her roles in La Fortuna as Luićia Vallarta and Marta in Piety.

The rest of the cast is as follows:

Willy Toledo (The Minions of Midas).

Pilar Castro (Someone Has to Die).

Maarten Dannenberg (Santo) as Niels.

Alba Ribó (Iron Reign) as DJ Chloe.

Victor Solé (Hounds of War) as Inspector López.

Luca Fontaine (Blue or Green) as Clem.

Josean Bengoetzea (Cristóbal Balenciaga) as Issak.

Annick Weerts (The Gunman) as Miray.

Arnaud Préchac (Ça va sans dire) as Claude.

Corentin Lobet (Playing Dead) as Abogado.

Tian Tosas (El 47) as Álex.

Violant Llopis (El mal invisible) as Doctora.

Florent Mouset (Plus belle la vie) as Kadir.

Sam Avtaev (Yo no soy ésa) as Fiestro.

Marcel Tomàs (The Boat) as Hombre Canoso.

Segi Sala (Rottweiler) as Hombra Barbudo.

Toni Cayuela (Bird Box: Barcelona) as Hombre Fornido.

What is the episode count?

There will be a total of eight episodes.

