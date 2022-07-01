‘The Moon Represents My Heart’ Netflix Series: What We Know So Far

On the heels of Stranger Things Season 4, Netflix has just announced another supernatural project from Shawn Levy and his 21 Laps production company, which will adapt Pim Wangtechawat’s upcoming novel titled The Moon Represents My Heart.

The series is created by Shawn Levy and Gemma Chan, who will also star in the limited series. The Moon Represents My Heart is part of 21 Laps’ overall deal with Netflix and will be produced by Levy and Chan along with the company’s senior VP Emily Morris, who brought the book to Netflix.

It is said by The Hollywood Reporter that the battle for this series was heated among the streamers, but Netflix came out victorious.

Here’s everything else we know about Netflix’s The Moon Represents My Heart:

What’s the plot of The Moon Represents My Heart?

As stated above, Netflix’s The Moon Represents My Heart is an adaptation of Pim Wangtechawat’s upcoming novel of the same name. The book is set for a Spring 2023 release by OneWorld Publications. The limited series is a supernatural story about a British-Chinese family with the secret ability to time travel. After the parents vanish, their son and daughter search for them across time while coming of age as adults.

Wangtechawat commented on this news via her Twitter:

Thank you so much to those who’ve made this possible: @gemma_chan (you really are the best!), Tara Timinsky (THEE badass!), my wonderful agent @lizadeblock, the team at @21LapsEnt (Emily, Moera & Shawn), @netflix and so many others who’ve believed in this story from day one! 🙏🏼 — Pim Wangtechawat🌻🇹🇭 (@PimsupaW) June 30, 2022

Who is cast in The Moon Represents My Heart?

In July 2022, Gemma Chan was announced to have been cast as the lead in Netflix’s The Moon Represents My Heart. Chan’s recent credits include Eternals, Raya and the Last Dragon, Let Them All Talk and more. Chan expressed her excitement upon the announcement of the series:

What’s the production status of The Moon Represents My Heart?

Netflix’s The Moon Represents My Heart is still in active development meaning the script is currently being written and revised with pre-production following afterward. We’ll keep you updated as and when we learn more.

How many episodes will be in The Moon Represents My Heart?

Netflix hasn’t disclosed how many episodes this limited series will have, but six to eight would be a good guess as that’s the usual Netflix standard these days.

What’s the Netflix release date for The Moon Represents My Heart?

Netflix hasn’t announced any dates for The Moon Represents My Heart, but considering its very early development stage, we can probably expect only a late 2023 or even more likely a 2024 release date.

Other projects coming up from Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps include Lost Ollie (coming in August 2022), All the Light We Cannot See, Dark Days At The Magna Carta, and more.

Are you looking forward to The Moon Represents My Heart on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.