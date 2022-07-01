‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Volume 2 Soundtrack: All 20+ Songs Featured

Stranger Things has returned for its final two supersized episodes that brings season 4 of the show to a close. Once again, the show continues its tradition of including some absolute bangers. Here’s a complete rundown of every song featured in episodes 8 and 9 of Stranger Things Season 4 Volume 2.

Of course, given it’s Max’s song, we heard plenty more of Kate Bush in the final two episodes. The song has been the subject of hundreds of articles given it’s dominated top 40s around the world since it was popularized again decades after it first released. Notably, it was the number 1 track in the UK in the weekend just gone.

It’s also got Kate Bush three Guinness World Records including:

Longest time for a track to reach No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart

Oldest female artist to reach No.1 on the UK’s Official Singles Chart

Longest gap between No.1s on the UK’s Official Singles Chart

Full Song List for Stranger Things Volume 2 on Netflix

Stranger Things Episode 8 / Chapter Eight Soundtrack “Papa”

Natty Dread on the Go – Lone Ranger (Song featured in the desert following the Pizza truck)

(Song featured in the desert following the Pizza truck) Twilight’s Fire – The Red Army Choir (In the Russian prison)

(In the Russian prison) Up Around the Bend – Creedence Clearwater Revival (Winnebago/caravan escape)

Fire and Rain – James Taylor (on the Winnebago/caravan radio)

(on the Winnebago/caravan radio) Rock and Roll, Hoochie Koo – Rick Derringer (Playing in the background at the army surplus store)

Eleven’s Theme – Rob Simonsen

Separate Ways (Worlds Apart) (Steve Perry & Bryce Miller Extended Remix) – Journey (End credits song)

Fine Time to Let Me Know – Free Beer (At the gas station just outside the desert with Eleven, Mike and Will)

B.G’s One Eye – The Nunchez’s (played at Surfer Boy Pizza shop)

(played at Surfer Boy Pizza shop) 40 Miles Bad Road – The Lively Ones (Plays while Jonathan and Will talk in the pizza shop)

(Plays while Jonathan and Will talk in the pizza shop) The Box – Makeup and Vanity Set (Plays while Jonathan and Will talk in the pizza shop)

(Plays while Jonathan and Will talk in the pizza shop) Fields of Carol – Vangelis (Jonathan tells Eleven the freezer salt bath is ready)

(Jonathan tells Eleven the freezer salt bath is ready) The Tyborn Tree – Makeup and Vanity Set (Lucas and Max in the attic)

(Lucas and Max in the attic) Never Ending Story Theme Song (Flashback)

(Flashback) Master of Puppets – Metallica (when Eddie shreds the f*** out of a guitar to attract the swarm)

Every Breath You Take – The Police (Flashback to the snowball prom)

(Flashback to the snowball prom) Dream A Little Dream of Me – Ella Fitzgerald and Louis Armstrong (Eleven travels in Max’s mind to the skatepark – song playing on record player on bridge)

(Eleven travels in Max’s mind to the skatepark – song playing on record player on bridge) When It’s Cold I’d Like to Die – Moby (Eddie’s scene)

(Eddie’s scene) Sentinels – Makeup and Vanity Set (Lucas, El and Max in the void)

(Lucas, El and Max in the void) Fact or Fiction – Makeup and Vanity Set (At Hawkins High School at the donations drop off)

(At Hawkins High School at the donations drop off) Deep – Peter Sandberg (El and Hopper meet)

(El and Hopper meet) Siouxsie And The Banshees – Spellbound (End credits)

If you missed our Volume 1 Stranger Things soundtrack roundup, go back and check that out here. Netflix has also updated its official Spotify soundtrack for the series with the new songs.

The official Stranger Things soundtrack list is now up to 196 songs in total.

What was your favorite song to be featured in Stranger Things season 4 volume 2? Let us know in the comments.