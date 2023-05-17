It’s nearly been three years since The Old Guard premiered on Netflix. Production wrapped in late 2022, and the movie is getting ready for a 2023 release. Here’s everything we know about The Old Guard 2, also called The Old Guard Chapter Two: Force Multiplied.

Headed up by Charlize Theron, The Old Guard is the superhero movie where she stars as Andy, a warrior who is immortal and has been influencing history for centuries. It’s based on the comic book series by Greg Rucka.

Having been in priority development for quite some time, we’ve finally got an update regarding the future of the movie. So, here’s what we know about The Old Guard 2 with Skydance Media, Denver and Delilah Films, and Marc Evans Productions producing for Netflix.

When was The Old Guard 2 greenlit at Netflix?

We first reported that Netflix was eying a sequel back in January 2021 although confirmation wouldn’t officially come until August that year (although Theron officially confirmed the movie in June).

As mentioned, The Old Guard topped the Netflix charts in 2020 and had originally been envisioned as a trilogy with the director of the first movie saying:

“I know that Greg Rucka, who wrote the graphic novel in the script, he always envisioned this as a trilogy. I know where the story goes, and it’s pretty great. So if the audience is eager for it, there’s definitely more stories to tell.”

Theron confirmed by talking about the sequel to Variety’s Marc Malkin, saying that the script had already been completed and that Marwan Kenzari and Luca Marinelli would be returning too.

Netflix themselves would only go on to announce the sequel via their official socials stated on August 26th:

“It’s official: The Old Guard is reuniting for a sequel that will be directed by Victoria Mahoney!”

New and Returning Cast for The Old Guard 2

Alongside the announcement of the sequel included confirmation that several key faces from the first movie would be returning, including:

Charlize Theron as Andy

Kiki Layne as Nile

Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker

Luca Marinelli as Nicky

Marwan Kenzari as Yusuf Alkaysani Joe

Veronica Ngo as Quynh

Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley

Ahead of filming starting, Theron spoke to THR and revealed she’d be donning a new hairstyle for the sequel, which will be dark just as before but this time more like a mullet. When asked about the hairstyle she said:

“We needed something that felt like time had passed, so for that, you go with the ol’ mullet,”

On June 10th, we were among the first to announce that Netflix had cast two big named stars for the sequel.

We’re referring to Uma Thurman, who will play a yet-to-be-announced role. The Oscar-nominated actress is best known for Kill Bill, Pulp Fiction, and Batman & Robin. She also starred in Netflix’s Chambers.

The second cast member added was Henry Golding, best known for Crazy Rich Asians, The Gentlemen, and Netflix’s movie, Persuasion.

The Old Guard 2 will change directors and composers

Gina Prince-Bythewood directed the first movie but won’t be returning for the sequel, albeit she’ll remain a producer. She told Deadline in August 2021, “I love The Old Guard and the story and characters I was honored to put into the world. It was exciting to disrupt the genre,” adding, “I have decided not to direct the sequel, but will stay on as a producer. I leave our franchise in good hands as my girl Vic Mahoney takes on this next chapter.”

Instead, the director’s chair is being handed over to Victoria Mahoney, who assisted on the Star Wars franchise.

On the music front, Film Music Reporter announced in January 2023 that Max Aruj and Ruth Barrett would be scoring the upcoming Netflix movie, notably replacing Volker Bertelmann and Dustin O’Halloran.

What will The Old Guard 2 be about?

The second movie is set to adapt book two of the comic book series called “Force Multiplied.”

CBR wrote an excellent rundown as to what happened in the comic (it’s unclear how close the Netflix sequel will follow the comic), with their overview stating:

“The Old Guard: Force Multiplied brings to an end the high-octane war between Andromache of Scythia and her former lover, Noriko. Andy’s immortals were being hunted as part of a long-term game by Noriko, bitter after she resurfaced from the depths of the ocean.”

An official synopsis gives us a broad overview of what we can expect from the sequel:

“Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return—with a vengeance.”

Where is The Old Guard 2 in production?

The aforementioned Variety article stated, “Cameras will start rolling in the first quarter of 2022”. However, that didn’t come to fruition.

We’ve heard that the movie has been in pre-production for much of 2022 and that cameras are due to begin rolling in June 2022.

That was confirmed on June 13th with Victoria Mahoney Tweeting a photo with the caption “Day 1”.

The sequel will be filmed predominantly in Rome, Italy, and is going by the working title of DEVON HOUSE. Other production sources state that some of the sequels will be filmed in the United Kingdom (where some of the first movie was also filmed).

Filming wrapped, according to KFTV, in Rome in late September 2023, with Henry Golding posting on Instagram:

“Rome, you were wonderful… But time to say Ciao! The Old Guard 2 is going to be a banger, can’t wait for you guys to see it.”

When will The Old Guard 2 be released on Netflix?

No official release date for The Old Guard 2 has been released, although at the Netflix Upfronts in May 2023, the movie was included in the 2023 movie roster.

Our best guess is that it’ll be among the Fall 2023 lineup but watch this space.

Elsewhere, Charlize Theron is also expected to reprise her role of Lorraine Broughton in an Atomic Blonde sequel exclusively headed to Netflix. Theron is also attached to a produce a sports drama movie from Denver and Delilah Productions about the battle of four women competing in a big wave surfing competition.

Are you looking forward to the sequel to The Old Guard on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.