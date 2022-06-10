Uma Thurman and Henry Golding Join Cast of Netflix’s ‘The Old Guard 2’

Netflix has just announced two huge castings for the upcoming sequel to The Old Guard starring Charlize Theron. Uma Therman and Henry Golding have both joined the sequel in unknown roles.

Known as The Old Guard 2 or The Old Guard Chapter Two: Force Multiplied, the movie is a sequel to Netflix’s The Old Guard which first landed in July 2020.

The movie came from Skydance who have been working with Netflix on a slew of projects including The Old Guard, 6 Underground, and The Adam Project. Their upcoming Netflix projects include Heart of Stone, Spy Kids: Armageddon, the Terminator anime series, and a TV adaptation of Sword Art Online.

Since the announcement of the sequel last summer, all we’ve known about the new movie is that it’s based on the Force Multiplied entry in the comic series created by Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernández. We also know that Gina Prince-Bythewood is handing directing duties over to Victoria Mahoney.

We also know we’ll see the return of Charlize Theron as Andy, Kiki Layne as Nile, Matthias Schoenaerts as Booker, Luca Marinelli as Nicky, Marwan Kenzari as Yusuf Alkaysani Joe, Veronica Ngo as Quynh, and Chiwetel Ejiofor as Copley.

Now we can confirm, courtesy of Netflix, that Uma Therman and Henry Golding have been attached to the project.

Uma Therman is a prolific actress who has been working in Hollywood since the 1980s. Therman’s most known roles include playing Mia Wallace in Pulp Fiction, Poison Ivy in Batman & Robin, and The Bride in Kill Bill.

Thurman is represented by ICM Partners, Untitled Entertainment, Jonathan Sanders & Co, Wolf Kasteler Public Relations, and Hansen Jacobson Teller.

Henry Golding has rose to fame in recent years thanks to his role in Crazy Rich Asians where he plays Nick Young, Dry Eye in The Gentlemen (which is getting a series at Netflix) and Snake Eyes. He’s also due to appear in Netflix’s Jane Austen adaptation Persuasion coming up in July 2022 as Mr. Elliot.

As we covered just last week, production on the sequel is set to take place in Rome and cameras start rolling this month. It’s going to be filming under the working title of DEVON HOUSE.

We’ll be updating our big everything you need to know guide for The Old Guard 2 in the coming weeks with new information as and when we get it.

Keep it locked here on What’s on Netflix for more as and when we get it.