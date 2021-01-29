‘The Old Guard’ 2: Netflix Reportedly Greenlights & What We Know So Far

The Old Guard looks like it will be getting its long-rumored sequel in due course thanks to a myriad of reports surfacing confirming that it’s in active development and some early details on what it will cover. Here’s what we know so far about The Old Guard 2.

A quick recap for anyone not familiar with The Old Guard. It was one of the many action-orientated movies Netflix released throughout 2020. It released on Netflix on July 10th, 2020.

The superhero movie followed the comics of the same name and featured the talents of Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, and Matthias Schoenaerts. It follows an elite team of immortal mercenaries who found each other throughout history and are fighting to keep their identities hidden.

It currently ranks in the top 10 most-watched movies of all time on Netflix (according to released viewership figures anyway) with a whopping 78 million checking out the movie within the first month of release.

Is The Old Guard 2 happening at Netflix?

According to a number of reports, the answer looks to now be yes although Netflix has yet to officially announce a second movie.

The news may not be too surprising given the success the movie looks to have enjoyed on Netflix plus the director of the first movie, Gina Prince-Bythewood, did originally state that The Old Guard was planned to be a trilogy saying:

“I know that Greg Rucka, who wrote the graphic novel in the script, he always envisioned this as a trilogy. I know where the story goes, and it’s pretty great. So if the audience is eager for it, there’s definitely more stories to tell.”

In addition, it was said at the time of release for the first movie that a sequel was not yet in development saying:

“There have been discussions, nothing is confirmed, and I don’t think there will be a decision made as to whether or not another one is in the offering for a while yet.”

Now, a number of reports seemingly confirm the greenlighting of the sequel to The Old Guard and we’ve now heard of even more information that suggests a sequel is in the works.

What we know so far about The Old Guard 2

In a new production report from ProductionWeekly issue 1231, the sequel is named The Old Guard, Chapter Two: Force Multiplied. Charlize Theron and KiKi Layne are listed in the cast with Gina Prince-Bythewood set to both return in writing and directing capacities.

For fans of the comic, you’ll recognize the title from the second novel that shares the same name. The first movie covered the first five issues of the graphic novel whereas any sequel would cover the 2019 release of the second edition.

What will happen in The Old Guard 2?

A logline was also attached to the production listing that reveals what the second movie is set to be about:

“Andromache of Scythia and her band of soldiers are back in this second story chronicling the battles and burdens of their dubious immortality. Nile’s addition to the team has given them new purpose and new direction, but when you’ve got 6,000 years of history at your back, the past is always ready to return—with a vengeance.”

Rewinding to the events of the end of the movie, Booker is banished by the team but the credits scene reveals that he meets up with Quynh who was seemingly able to escape from being trapped at the bottom of the ocean.

Their relationship as the original two immortals was teased by Theron on Seth Meyer’s talk show where she said:

“Yeah with another female character which I’m really excited about. The character of Quynh is kind of teased in this. She’s Andy’s kind of right hand person. She was, the two of them, were the first. There’s obviously a relationship there that we didn’t really explore in this film. So, I’m excited if we get the chance to make another one, to explore that, because then we’re just adding another female into the mix, which I think will make it really interesting.”

That’s all we have, for now. We’ll keep you updated as and when we learn more about The Old Guard 2. Let us know if you’re excited for a sequel in the comments.