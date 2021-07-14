Netflix Action-Thriller ‘Sweet Girl’ is Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Jason Momoa will make his Netflix Original movie debut in August 2021 in the upcoming action-thriller Sweet Girl. We’re keeping track of everything important you’ll need to know about the action-thriller, including, the plot, cast, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.

Sweet Girl is an upcoming Netflix Original action-thriller movie directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza in his directorial debut. The writers behind Sweet Girl are the team of Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz, and Will Staples.

Brad Peyton, a frequent collaborator with action-star Dwayne Johnson, is known for his work on big-budget action productions and is working as an executive producer on Sweet Girl. Production was handled by ASAP Entertainment and Pride of Gypsies.

When is the Sweet Girl Netflix release date?

With the release of the trailer, we can now confirm that Sweet Girl arrives on Netflix on Friday, August 20th, 2021.

Sweet Girl will be available to stream globally on Netflix.

What is the plot of Sweet Girl?

Devastated by the loss of his wife, widower Cooper vows to bring those responsible to justice while protecting the only family has left, his daughter Rachel.

Who are the cast members of Sweet Girl?

The cast of Sweet Girl has been confirmed with the majority of the roles unnamed for now:

Role Cast Member Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before? Cooper Jason Momoa Aquaman | Justice League | Conan the Barbarian Rachel Isabela Merced Transformers: Last Knight | Instant Family | Dora and the Lost City of the Gold Shah Manuel Garcia-Rulfo The Magnificent Seven | Murder on the Orient Express | Widows Titus Jake Allyn No Man’s Land | The Quad | Mayans M.C. Judy Marie Zoumanigui The Blacklist | Your Dog Likes Me More Than You | I Love You… But I Lied Shah Raza Jaffrey Homeland | Code Black | The Rhythm Section Ray’s Wife Adria Arjona Pacific Rim: Uprising | Emerald City | True Detective TBA Justin Bartha The Hangover | National Treasure | Gigli TBA Lex Scott Davis Superfly | The First Purge | Toni: Braxton: Unbreak My Heart TBA Michael Raymond-James True Blood | Terriers | The Finest Hours TBA Dominic Fumusa 13 Hours | Nurse Jackie | Focus TBA Brian Howe The Newsroom | The Pursuit of Happyness | Westworld TBA Nelson Franklin Veep | New Girl | The Office TBA Reggie Lee Grimm | The Dark Knight Rises | Pirates of the Caribbean At World’s End TBA Marisa Tomei My Cousin Vinny | The Wrestler | The Big Short

Sweet Girl is the first Netflix Original movie for Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, but the second overall. The actor previously starred in the Canadian series Frontier, which was licensed to Netflix exclusively outside of Canada.

When and where did the production take place for Sweet Girl?

Principal photography began on November 11th, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, eventually wrapping on February 11th, 2020.

It’s unclear if the global pandemic impacted the post-production of Sweet Girl, but taking into consideration that the Original has yet to premiere on Netflix it is highly likely.

What is the runtime of Sweet Girl?

Thanks to the information listed on IMDb we can confirm that Sweet Girl has a runtime of 96 minutes.

Are you excited for the release of Sweet Girl on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!