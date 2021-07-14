Netflix Action-Thriller ‘Sweet Girl’ is Coming to Netflix in August 2021

Jason Momoa will make his Netflix Original movie debut in August 2021 in the upcoming action-thriller Sweet Girl. We’re keeping track of everything important you’ll need to know about the action-thriller, including, the plot, cast, trailers, and most importantly the Netflix release date.
Sweet Girl is an upcoming Netflix Original action-thriller movie directed by Brian Andrew Mendoza in his directorial debut. The writers behind Sweet Girl are the team of Philip Eisner, Gregg Hurwitz, and Will Staples.
Brad Peyton, a frequent collaborator with action-star Dwayne Johnson, is known for his work on big-budget action productions and is working as an executive producer on Sweet Girl. Production was handled by ASAP Entertainment and Pride of Gypsies.
When is the Sweet Girl Netflix release date?
With the release of the trailer, we can now confirm that Sweet Girl arrives on Netflix on Friday, August 20th, 2021.
Sweet Girl will be available to stream globally on Netflix.
What is the plot of Sweet Girl?
Devastated by the loss of his wife, widower Cooper vows to bring those responsible to justice while protecting the only family has left, his daughter Rachel.
Who are the cast members of Sweet Girl?
The cast of Sweet Girl has been confirmed with the majority of the roles unnamed for now:
|Role
|Cast Member
|Where Have I Seen/Heard Them Before?
|Cooper
|Jason Momoa
|Aquaman | Justice League | Conan the Barbarian
|Rachel
|Isabela Merced
|Transformers: Last Knight | Instant Family | Dora and the Lost City of the Gold
|Shah
|Manuel Garcia-Rulfo
|The Magnificent Seven | Murder on the Orient Express | Widows
|Titus
|Jake Allyn
|No Man’s Land | The Quad | Mayans M.C.
|Judy
|Marie Zoumanigui
|The Blacklist | Your Dog Likes Me More Than You | I Love You… But I Lied
|Shah
|Raza Jaffrey
|Homeland | Code Black | The Rhythm Section
|Ray’s Wife
|Adria Arjona
|Pacific Rim: Uprising | Emerald City | True Detective
|TBA
|Justin Bartha
|The Hangover | National Treasure | Gigli
|TBA
|Lex Scott Davis
|Superfly | The First Purge | Toni: Braxton: Unbreak My Heart
|TBA
|Michael Raymond-James
|True Blood | Terriers | The Finest Hours
|TBA
|Dominic Fumusa
|13 Hours | Nurse Jackie | Focus
|TBA
|Brian Howe
|The Newsroom | The Pursuit of Happyness | Westworld
|TBA
|Nelson Franklin
|Veep | New Girl | The Office
|TBA
|Reggie Lee
|Grimm | The Dark Knight Rises | Pirates of the Caribbean At World’s End
|TBA
|Marisa Tomei
|My Cousin Vinny | The Wrestler | The Big Short
Sweet Girl is the first Netflix Original movie for Aquaman actor Jason Momoa, but the second overall. The actor previously starred in the Canadian series Frontier, which was licensed to Netflix exclusively outside of Canada.
When and where did the production take place for Sweet Girl?
Principal photography began on November 11th, 2019 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, eventually wrapping on February 11th, 2020.
It’s unclear if the global pandemic impacted the post-production of Sweet Girl, but taking into consideration that the Original has yet to premiere on Netflix it is highly likely.
What is the runtime of Sweet Girl?
Thanks to the information listed on IMDb we can confirm that Sweet Girl has a runtime of 96 minutes.
