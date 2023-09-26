‘The Return of Tanya Tucker: Featuring Brandi Carlile’ Sets Netflix US Release Date

We’re slowly getting a sense of what’s set to arrive on Netflix throughout October 2023 and just announced is the Sony Pictures Classic documentary featuring musicians Tanya Tucker and Brandi Carlile.

Directed by Kathlyn Horan, the documentary is among the highest-rated of 2022. It won a slew of awards following its debut at SXSW and holds a Certified Fresh rating on RottenTomatoes.

Michael O’Sullivan for the Washington Post concluded the movie is “about listening to great music getting made by two women representing two generations of country music — Carlile is 41 — who genuinely seem to respect each other, and who have obvious talent.”

Here’s the official synopsis of the documentary per Sony Pictures Classics:

“Trailblazing, hell-raising country music legend Tanya Tucker defied the standards of how a woman was supposed to behave. Decades after Tanya slipped from the spotlight, music star Brandi Carlile takes it upon herself to write an album for her, spurring the greatest comeback in country music history.”

The documentary made its world premiere at South by Southwest back in March 2022 before being released in select theaters on October 21, 2022. It became available on VOD and physical Blu-Ray and DVDs in January 2023.

Now, nearly a year after that select theatrical release, the movie is set to drop on Netflix in the United States on October 1st, 2023.

Sony Pictures Classics output coming to Netflix has been hard to track. While some of their recent movies have come to the streamer as part of the Sony first-window deal struck in 2021 and covering 2022 movies onwards, others have not.

Who We Are: A Chronicle of Racism in America, the Oscar-winning Living, The Son, and Hallelujah: Leonard Cohen, A Journey, A Song have found their way onto Netflix while titles like The Duke, Mothering Sunday, Return to Seoul, and One Fine Morning have not.

Netflix US is expected to pick up three Sony movies in total throughout October. We’re expecting the summer blockbuster Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse at some point during October, as well as the Jennifer Lawrence comedy No Hard Feelings to touch down at some point.

Keep everything coming to Netflix in October 2023 locked here on What’s on Netflix.

Will you check out the new music doc The Return of Tanya Tucker on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.