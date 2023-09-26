Upcoming Netflix Series Coming in 2024 and Beyond

Welcome to our big preview of every new Netflix Original series Netflix has in development to debut in 2024 and beyond.

Additionally, this list only includes brand-new debut shows and not returning shows. We’ve got a separate guide for all the renewed Netflix shows, including Stranger Things, The Crown, Bridgerton, Outer Banks, and more.

Want to see what new movies Netflix has in store for 2024?

This list is going to be split into three parts.

The first part is the series we know that have completed filming or are continuing to film throughout the strikes. These shows have the highest chance of coming out next year.

Part 2 will feature new series that were either caught up in the strikes (got midway through filming or got postponed) – we’ll also feature series we believe are far along in development and would be the first wave to go into production when the strike ceases.

Finally, in part 3, we’ll touch on shows that have been announced but haven’t had much information on development. We’ll keep this to a more simple list.

Also, please note that Netflix hasn’t actually confirmed all of its Fall 2023 series lineup. So, some things listed here could still be released this year.

What’s Coming to Netflix in 2024 or Beyond

Note: Listed in order of release and then in alphabetical order if no date is available.

3 Body Problem

Showrunners: David Benioff and D.B. Weiss

Cast: Eliza González, Benedict Wong, Liam Cunningham, John Bradley, Tsai Chin

Coming to Netflix: January 2024 (rumored for January 1st)

Read our preview for Netflix’s 3 Body Problem.

From the creators of Game of Thrones comes their most ambitious project to date, attempting to adapt the complex and beloved sci-fi novel series that originates out of China.

The Three-Body Problem (shorted to just 3 Body Problem for release on Netflix) depicts humanity’s first contact with an alien civilization.

Boy Swallows Universe

Writer: John Collee

Cast: Travis Fimmel, Simon Baker, Phoebe Tonkin, Anthony LaPaglia, Korey Williams

Coming to Netflix on January 4th, 2023

Based on the book by Trent Dalton and previously adapted into a stage play, this new Australian series was filmed from the summer of 2022 through to the end of 2022.

The story follows a working-class Brisbane teenager navigating the world of drug addiction, ex-cons, poverty, and violence.

Griselda

Cast: Sofía Vergara, Alberto Guerra, Vanessa Ferlito, Martin Rodriguez

Coming to Netflix on January 25th, 2023

Read more about Netflix’s Griselda in our full preview of the new limited series.

Some of the same team from Netflix’s hit Narcos series is working on this new limited series that takes aim at another notorious drug lord. Sofia Vergara leads the cast, playing the role of Griselda Blanco, a savvy and ambitious Colombian businesswoman and dedicated mother.

Avatar: The Last Airbender

Showrunner: Albert Kim

Cast: Gordon Cormier, Ian Ousley, Kiawentiio, Dallas Liu – full list

Rumored for February 2024.

Read more about what we know about Netflix’s live-action Avatar remake here.

Filmed throughout 2022 on state-of-the-art LED sets, this is a live-action adaptation of the beloved Nickelodeon series. It tells the story of Aang, a young boy who possesses the ability to wield all the elemental powers.

A Man in Full

Director: Regina King

Cast: Jeff Daniels, Chanté Adams, Tom Pelphrey, Sarah Jones, Tom Pelphrey

Read our full preview for Netflix’s limited series for A Man in Full.

David E. Kelley is behind this new adaptation of the Tom Wolfe novel.

Jeff Daniels leads the cast and plays the role of Charlie Croker, a real estate mogul who falls on hard times as he faces bankruptcy but goes to extraordinary lengths to keep his business going.

Filming has been complete since November 2022.

Baby Reindeer

Writer: Richard Gadd

Cast: Tom Goodman-Hill, Jessica Gunning, Hugh Coles, Jamie Michie, Danny Kirrane

Based on an award-winning play, this British series filmed in London and Edinburgh between October 2022 and February 2023.

The series follows the writer Richard Gadd’s warped relationship with his female stalker and its impact on him as he is ultimately forced to face a deep, dark, buried trauma.

Black Doves

Keira Knightley will headline this new British production set to be directed by Alex Gabassi and comes from Sister Pictures. The series follows Helen embarking on a passionate affair that endangers her carefully constructed web of subterfuge.

Production is due to get underway in the United Kingdom in October 2023.

Bodkin / On Record

Showrunner: Jez Scharf

Director: Nash Edgerton

Cast: Will Forte, David Wilmot, Robyn Cara, Siobhán Cullen

Read our preview on Netflix’s Bodkin (aka On Record).

Filming throughout the latter half of 2022 is the new series from producers Barack and Michelle Obama.

Here’s a rundown on what you can expect from the new mystery series:

“A group of podcasters set out to investigate the mysterious disappearance of three strangers in an idyllic Irish town. But when they start to pull the strings, they find a story much bigger and stranger than they could have imagined.”

Dead Boy Detectives

Showrunner: Beth Schwartz and Steve Yockey

Cast: Kassius Nelson, Jayden Revri, George Rexstrew

Read our preview for Dead Boy Detectives here.

Originally set to release at HBO Max, this DC series adaptation moved late to Netflix after already commencing production, which wrapped up in April 2023.

The series moves to Netflix to sit alongside another Neil Gaiman adaptation in the form of The Sandman, which is returning for new episodes.

The story is described as a “fresh take on a ghost story that explores loss, grief, and death through the lens of Edwin Payne and Charles Rowland, two dead British teenagers, and their very alive friend, Crystal Palace.”

Desert King

Creators: Ben Davies and Timothy Lee

Announced as one of the new titles in Netflix’s Australia slate in 2023 is Desert Kings which kicked off production in Fall 2023.

A mix of Yellowstone and Sons of Anarchy, this new series tells the story of billionaire miners, land owners, cowboys and desert gangsters clashing over the world’s biggest cattle station in Australia.

Eric

Creator: Abi Morgan

Cast: McKinley Belcher, Benedict Cumberbatch, Dan Fogler, Jeff Hephner, Gaby Hoffmann, Phoebe Nicholls, Wade Allain-Marcus, Roberta Colindrez

Produced by Netflix UK, this new 6-episode mini-series revolves around Vincent, a grief-stricken father who loses his son and finds solace through his friendship with Eric, the monster that lives under Edgar’s bed.

The series filmed in multiple locations, including the US, between December 2022 and May 2023. Little Chick and Sister is producing.

Fool Me Once

Cast: Richard Armitage, Michelle Keegan, Joanna Lumley, Adeel Akhtar

Read our preview for Netflix’s Fool Me Once.

The eighth major series adaptation of Harlan Coben’s significant works from Netflix will be set in Britain. Filming took place throughout the summer of 2023 and concluded in July.

Per Netflix:

“Fool Me Once follows Maya Stern who is trying to come to terms with the brutal murder of her husband, Joe. But when Maya installs a nanny-cam to keep an eye on her young daughter, she is shocked to see a man she recognises in her house. Her husband, who she thought was dead…”

Geek Girl

Read our full preview for Geek Girl here.

Declan O’Dwyer serves as director on this new scripted show based on the teen novel series by Holly Smale. Geek Girl is the story of an awkward, neurodiverse teenager, Harriet Manners. Her life is turned upside down when she is spotted to be a model and embarks on a life-affirming journey of self-discovery as she balances high school and high fashion.

Production on this one continued throughout the strikes, filming in London and Toronto.

My Life With The Walter Boys

Showrunner: Melanie Halsall

Cast: Marc Blucas, Jaylan Evans, Corey Fogelmanis, Ashby Gentry, Sarah Rafferty, Zoe Soul

Read our preview on My Life with the Walter Boys.

Based on the Ali Novak novel, this new series is a family coming-of-age series set to consist of 10 episodes and wrapped filming in August 2022.

Here’s a quick rundown of what you can expect:

“Following the loss of her family in a tragic accident, 16-year old Manhattanite Jackie Howard has to learn to adapt to a new life in rural Colorado with her guardian – and 12 very rowdy kids.”

Sony Pictures Television and Komixx Entertainment are behind the series.

Kaos

Creator: Charlie Covell

Cast: Jeff Goldblum, Janet McTeer, David Thewlis, Stanley Townsend, Billie Piper, Cliff Curtis

Read our full preview for Netflix’s Kaos here.

Filmed in the United Kingdom over the summer of 2022, this ambitious comedy-drama series will see Jeff Goldblum play the role of Zeus. Not sold yet? Here’s a bit more. Described as a dark comedy, it reimagines Greek mythology, exploring “gender politics, power, and life in the underworld.”

The cast alone is worthy of the price of admission, and given the subject matter, we’re seated.

One Day

Read our preview for Netflix’s One Day here.

New British series from Nicole Taylor about Emma Morley and Dexter Mayhew catching up on the same day each year after meeting at university in 1988.

The romantic comedy series is produced by Drama Republic and was filmed throughout much of the latter half of 2022.

Ripley

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Johnny Flynn, Andrew Scott

Read more about Ripley in our preview here.

Originally set to release on Showtime in the United States, Ripley will now release globally on Netflix after it snatched the rights away in 2023.

The period drama series tells the story of Tom Ripley, a grifter who operated in the early 1960s and is hired by a man to travel to Italy to try to convince his vagabond son to return home. The series has fully concluded production.

Senna

Cast: Charlie Hamblett, Joe Hurst, Gabriel Leone, Camila Mardila, Kaya Scodelario, and Alice Wegmann

Slightly cheating as this is a Brazillian production and expected to be primarily in Portuguese (after all, the racer it features is Brazillian) but given the subject matter and much of the cast being from around the world, we will make an exception.

Serving as a biopic of the Formula 1 driver Ayrton Senna, it’ll follow his career on and off the track.

SUPACELL

Showrunner: Rapman

Cast: Tosin Cole, Nadine Mills, Eric Kofi Abrefa, Calvin Demba

Read our preview for SUPACELL here.

Originating out of the United Kingdom is this new superhero series, which comes from Rapman (best known for Blue Story and Top Boy). It was in production from mid-2022 through to the end of the year.

The series is about a group of five ordinary people who unexpectedly develop superpowers. The only thing these people have in common is that they’re Black South Londoners.

The Decameron

Creator/Showrunner: Kathleen Jordan

Cast: Amar Chadha-Patel, Leila Farzad, Lou Gala, Karan Gill, Tony Hale, Saoirse Jackson, Zosia Mamet, Douggie McMeekin, Jessica Plummer, Tanya Reynolds Licisca

Read our full preview for Netflix’s The Decameron here.

From the same team behind Netflix’s canceled Teenage Bounty Hunters and executive producer Jenji Kohan comes The Decameron. Production wrapped up in June 2023, shot entirely on location in Italy.

The series is described as a 14th Century Soapy Drama and has been given an 8-episode order. Set during the Black Death pandemic, we’ll follow a handful of nobles invited to retreat with their servants to a grand villa in the Italian countryside and wait out the pestilence with a lavish holiday.

The Gentlemen

Creator: Guy Ritchie

Cast: Giancarlo Esposito, Daniel Ings, Theo James, Vinnie Jones, Joely Richardson

Read our preview of the upcoming series The Gentlemen.

Following the success of Guy Ritchie’s The Gentlemen movie, we’ll return to the world with a new series adaptation that began filming at the end of 2022.

Miramax Television is behind the production, and the cast for the series includes Theo James, Giancarlo Esposito, and Kaya Scodelario.

The Leopard

Creator: Richard Warlow

Cast: Bendetta Porcaroli, Deva Cassel, Kim Rossi Stuart, Simona Distefano, Saul Nanni

This big-budget multilingual period drama series hails from Italy. Based on the 1958 novel, the series comes from Moonage Pictures and Indiana Production and follows Angelica Sedara, a young, stunning middle-class woman who catalyzes social disruption.

The Perfect Couple

Showrunner: Jenna Lamia

Cast: Dakota Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Eve Hewson, Liev Schreiberg, Isabelle Adjani, Meghaan Fahy

From Shawn Levy’s 21 Laps. Centers on Celeste Otis, who is about to marry the perfect man — who happens to be from the wealthiest family on Nantucket. But when a body is found floating in the harbor on the morning of what was supposed to be the year’s wedding, everyone at the party becomes a suspect.

Filming took place across Massachusetts throughout the Spring and Summer of 2023.

Toxic Town

Writer: Jack Thorne

Cast: Claudia Jessie, Joe Dempsie, Aimee Lou Wood, Rory Kinnear, Jodie Whittaker, Brendan Coyle

From the production company behind Black Mirror, Toxic Town is based on true events. It’s about three mothers looking for justice for the rates of upper limb defects in babies born in Corby after a toxic waste incident.

Filmed on location in the United Kingdom, the series was filmed because it’s not SAG-AFTRA covered. It’s due to wrap up by the end of 2023.

Netflix Series Highlights in Development at Netflix for Release in 2024 & Beyond

All of the titles below have yet to begin production, got midway through production, and therefore, are yet to be completed.

Horizon: Zero Dawn

Producers: Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan

Read our preview for Netflix’s Horizon adaptation here.

Adapting the video game franchise from PlayStation, this new series follows the games’ storyline in the 31st century, where humans live in scattered tribes and are threatened by rogue robots.

Playstation Productions and Sony Pictures Television are producing for Netflix.

Millarworld Series

Netflix’s first foray into the Millarworld didn’t pan out too well, with Jupiter’s Legacy being canned after a single season.

Hoping to right the ship, there are several confirmed TV series in development at Netflix, including:

Night Club – Action-adventure series about a boy who inhabits vampire abilities after being bitten.

– Action-adventure series about a boy who inhabits vampire abilities after being bitten. Supercrooks – A live-action series to accompany the anime series Netflix released in 2021.

– A live-action series to accompany the anime series Netflix released in 2021. The Magic Order – Harry Potter in scale, this series follows elite families with magical abilities. The project was initially postponed but was put back in active development. Production was due to begin in late 2023 but has been postponed because of the strikes.

Little Sky

Creator: Rightor Doyle

This show marks the first time Netflix has ever filmed a comedy pilot (they usually just go straight-to-series) but sadly, their plan didn’t quite work out with the pilot’s production being halted twice due to the strikes. Whether this will get a full-order is unclear – we’ll have to wait and see.

Samara Weaving headlines the cast, playing the role of Penelope Paul Porter. It’s about her character trying to break into the news industry and gets a tip-off of a potentially big story.

Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

Creators: Ian Brennan and Ryan Murphy

Read our full preview for this new limited series here.

Should this be on this list, given it’s technically season 2 for Monster? We’re not sure so we’ll include it anyway! Ryan Murphy’s big Netflix deal may be over, but he’s still working on a few different projects for Netflix, and this serves as a follow-up to the limited series Dahmer.

Cooper Koch and Nicholas Alexander Chavez have been cast as the brothers who infamously murdered their wealthy parents, Jose and Kitty Menendez, in their Beverly Hills home in 1989.

Production on this new iteration of Monster was due to get underway in early Fall 2023, although hasn’t been able to thus far.

No Good Deed

Creator: Liz Feldman

From Liz Feldman (the creator of Dead to Me) comes a new dark comedy about three families bidding to buy a 1920s Spanish-style villa.

Production was due to get underway in Fall 2023, but due to the strikes, plans are currently on hold.

Ransom Canyon

Read our full preview for Netflix’s Ransom Canyon here.

Based on the Jodi Thomas novels, this romantic drama series hopes to hit the same audiences as Virgin River and Sweet Magnolias. Series will be a contemporary western saga that charts the intersecting lives and loves of three ranching families

Production was due to get underway in September 2023 and we had heard that casting was underway on the project.

Laura Nava is writing the project with Dan Angel and Brian Gott producing.

Something is Killing the Children

Showrunners: Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese

Read our preview for Something is Killing the Children.

Based on the comics by James Tynion IV, Boom! Studios will adapt the series for Netflix. Follows a teen survivor in a town ravaged by child-eating monsters.

Mike Flanagan was originally due to spearhead the series for Netflix but dropped out of the project, with Baran bo Odar and Jantje Friese (known for Dark and 1899) taking over showrunning duties instead.

The Abandons

Creator: Kurt Sutter

Cast: Gillian Anderson and Lena Headey

First in development in 2021 and ordered into a series in 2022, this new Western series will come from the creator of Sons of Anarchy and Mayans M.C. It was due to get into production in mid-2023, but the strikes have now allowed that to move forward.

Here’s the official rundown on what you can expect:

“As a group of diverse, outlier families pursue their Manifest Destiny in 1850s Oregon, a corrupt force of wealth and power, coveting their land, tries to force them out. These abandoned souls, the kind of lost souls living on the fringe of society, unite their tribes to form a family and fight back. In this bloody process, ‘justice’ is stretched beyond the boundaries of the law. The Abandons will explore that fine line between survival and law, the consequences of violence, and the corrosive power of secrets, as this family fights to keep their land.”

The Corps

Showrunner: Andy Parker|

Cast: Ana Ayora, Blake Burt, Cederick Cooper, Vera Famiga, Dominic Goodman

See our full preview for The Corps here.

Also known as The Pink Marine, this new series is based on the memoir by Greg Cope White. The story revolves around Cameron, a bullied, gay high school student who joins the Marine Corps with his straight best friend, Ray.

Production did get underway on this comedy series in New Orleans in early 2023 but was stopped midway through due to the ongoing strikes.

The Madness

Showrunners: Stephen Belber and V.J. Boyd

Cast: Marsha Stephanie Blake, Colman Domingo, Gabrielle Graham, John Ortiz, and Tamsin Topolski

Read our preview for Netflix’s The Madness here.

Chernin Entertainment is behind this new limited series thriller about a media pundit who stumbles upon a murder and must fight to survive.

Filming throughout most of 2023 was initially scheduled to wrap in August 2023. However, it’s one of the many shows that got caught up during the strike and naturally has yet to finish.

The Residence

Creator: Paul William Davies

Read more about The Residence in our preview.

Coming out of Netflix’s bountiful Shondaland deal will be a new series adaptation of the Kate Anderson Brower book.

“132 rooms. 157 suspects. One dead body. One wildly eccentric detective. One disastrous State Dinner. The Residence is a screwball whodunnit set in the upstairs, downstairs, and backstairs of the White House, among the eclectic staff of the world’s most famous mansion.”

This show did manage to begin filming before the strike but ultimately ceased because of the actor’s strike in July 2023. It was originally due to wrap filming in September.

Untitled Netflix Ghostbusters Animated Series

Coming from Sony Pictures Animation, this is a brand-new animated series is based on the long-running Sony franchise. Ghostcorps is producing the new series alongside Jason Reitman and Gil Kenan.

Untitled Netflix Kristen Bell / Adam Brody Comedy (aka Shiksa)

Creator: Erin Foster

First announced in early 2023, this new comedy series comes from Erin Foster and Modern Family co-creator Steven Levitan. It’s centered around centered on the unlikely relationship between an irreverent, outspoken, agnostic woman and an unconventional rabbi.

3 Arts Entertainment and 20th Television, in association with Steven Levitan Productions, are behind the series for Netflix

Zero Day

Writers: Eric Newman, Noah Oppenheim, Michael Schmidt

Cast: Jesse Plemons, Robert De Niro, Lizzy Caplan, Connie Britton, Joan Allen, Edi Cathegi, Geoffrey Cantor

This new drama-thriller mini-series comes from Grand Electric and Panoramic Media.

Here’s the official logline for the series:

“Zero Day asks the question on everyone’s mind — how do we find truth in a world in crisis, one seemingly being torn apart by forces outside our control? And in an era rife with conspiracy theory and subterfuge, how much of those forces are products of our own doing, perhaps even of our own imagining?”

Filming began on this series in early June but was held up once SAG-AFTRA began striking.

Every Other Upcoming Netflix Original Series Coming in 2023 and Beyond

12 Scars – Jamie Linden is writing this new drama series that follows a single father trying to move beyond his previous life as a violent criminal.

– Jamie Linden is writing this new drama series that follows a single father trying to move beyond his previous life as a violent criminal. 90 Church – In 2022, we heard that Netflix was eying this new Narcotic drama previously in development elsewhere.

– In 2022, we heard that Netflix was eying this new Narcotic drama previously in development elsewhere. A Chorus Line – Mini-series starring Ewan McGregor about Broadway dancers auditioning for spots from Ryan Murphy.

– Mini-series starring Ewan McGregor about Broadway dancers auditioning for spots from Ryan Murphy. Arbor Hall – Mystery teen thriller from Kalinda Vazquez.

– Mystery teen thriller from Kalinda Vazquez. Assassin’s Creed – Adaptation of the Ubisoft game franchise.

– Adaptation of the Ubisoft game franchise. Black Rabbit – Mini-series starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman.

– Mini-series starring Jude Law and Jason Bateman. Bloom – From Higher Ground Productions, this drama series is set in the world of fashion in post-WWII New York City that depicts barriers faced by women and by people of color in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress.

– From Higher Ground Productions, this drama series is set in the world of fashion in post-WWII New York City that depicts barriers faced by women and by people of color in an era marked by hurdles but also tremendous progress. Coming Undone – Billie Piper is set to star in this memoir from writer Terri White.

– Billie Piper is set to star in this memoir from writer Terri White. Conan the Barbarian – A new live-action reboot series based on the iconic sword-wielding character popularized by Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger. In development since 2020.

– A new live-action reboot series based on the iconic sword-wielding character popularized by Arnold Arnold Schwarzenegger. In development since 2020. Confessions – Based on the novel by Jason Smith, Paul Wesley is set to star in this coming-of-age series chronicling a teacher’s two-year sting teaching in public school in Northern California. Universal Television producing.

– Based on the novel by Jason Smith, Paul Wesley is set to star in this coming-of-age series chronicling a teacher’s two-year sting teaching in public school in Northern California. Universal Television producing. Confessions on the 7:45 – Jessica Alba to star in an adaptation series of the Lisa Unger book.

– Jessica Alba to star in an adaptation series of the Lisa Unger book. Daddy Ball – New limited series from Aggregate Films starring Jason Bateman.

– New limited series from Aggregate Films starring Jason Bateman. Damage – Gaumont Television and Moonage Pictures are behind this drama series.

– Gaumont Television and Moonage Pictures are behind this drama series. Death Note – Another Netflix adaptation of the manga series, but The Duffer Brothers are behind it this time and will be in a series format.

– Another Netflix adaptation of the manga series, but The Duffer Brothers are behind it this time and will be in a series format. Department Q – From Left Bank Pictures, this new detective crime mystery comes from Chandni Lakhani based on the novel by Jussi Adler-Olsen.

– From Left Bank Pictures, this new detective crime mystery comes from Chandni Lakhani based on the novel by Jussi Adler-Olsen. Dumped – Comedy series from Kapital Entertainment and Anonymous Content about a hopeless romantic and friends becoming detectives to investigate her ex.

– Comedy series from Kapital Entertainment and Anonymous Content about a hopeless romantic and friends becoming detectives to investigate her ex. East Of Eden – Florence Pugh will star in this new limited series about two families coming together to reenact Cain and Abel.

– Florence Pugh will star in this new limited series about two families coming together to reenact Cain and Abel. Fanger – Tom Lynch to produce this new kids series about a preteen girl realizing she has supernatural powers, she embarks on a search for who her birth parents were.

– Tom Lynch to produce this new kids series about a preteen girl realizing she has supernatural powers, she embarks on a search for who her birth parents were. Firekeeper’s Daughter – Young adult thriller from Higher Ground Productions. Based on the debut novel by Angeline Boulley.

– Young adult thriller from Higher Ground Productions. Based on the debut novel by Angeline Boulley. Forever – Mara Brock Akil to serve as showrunner in this new series based on the novel by Jane Blume. An epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts.

– Mara Brock Akil to serve as showrunner in this new series based on the novel by Jane Blume. An epic love story of two Black teens exploring romance and their identities through the awkward journey of being each other’s firsts. Free Food for Millionaires – Adaptation based on the best-selling Min Jin Lee book. The story focuses on Casey Han, a daughter of Korean immigrants, who is addicted to a glamorous Manhattan lifestyle she cannot afford.

Gears of War – Adult-animated series to be released alongside a live-action Netflix movie adaptation.

– Adult-animated series to be released alongside a live-action Netflix movie adaptation. Heaven’s Forest – Adult-animated series from Powerhouse Animation and executive produced by Adi Shankar, Warren Ellis, and Kevin Kolde. Set in an Indo-futuristic world and inspired by the Indian mythology of the Ramayana.

– Adult-animated series from Powerhouse Animation and executive produced by Adi Shankar, Warren Ellis, and Kevin Kolde. Set in an Indo-futuristic world and inspired by the Indian mythology of the Ramayana. Kings of America – Adam McKay was announced in 2020 to produce this series on the woman behind Walmart. Was set to star Amy Adams.

– Adam McKay was announced in 2020 to produce this series on the woman behind Walmart. Was set to star Amy Adams. Magic: The Gathering – Animated adult series based on the card trading game.

– Animated adult series based on the card trading game. Mama K’s Team 4 – Animated series due for release in 2024 about four teen girls living in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka, Zambia.

– Animated series due for release in 2024 about four teen girls living in the neo-futuristic African city of Lusaka, Zambia. Man On Fire – TV adaptation based on J. Quinnell’s Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill. Set to be an eight-episode series.

– TV adaptation based on J. Quinnell’s Man on Fire and The Perfect Kill. Set to be an eight-episode series. Nocterra – Announced in 2021, this series would adapt the Scott Snyder comic book.

– Announced in 2021, this series would adapt the Scott Snyder comic book. One Day in December – Based on the book by Josie Silver, Lucy Boynton was set to star in this dramedy.

– Based on the book by Josie Silver, Lucy Boynton was set to star in this dramedy. Orbital – Steve Blackman (the showrunner of The Umbrella Academy) is behind this new sci-fi thriller series set on the International Space Station.

– Steve Blackman (the showrunner of The Umbrella Academy) is behind this new sci-fi thriller series set on the International Space Station. Outfielder – Ryan Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis were announced to be serving as executive producers on this baseball drama about the very first high five.

– Ryan Murphy and Jamie Lee Curtis were announced to be serving as executive producers on this baseball drama about the very first high five. Poindexter – Media Res series from producer Michael Ellenberg.

– Media Res series from producer Michael Ellenberg. Portrait of a Thief – Sugar23 is developing this series based on the novel by Grace Li. Optioned in 2021.

– Sugar23 is developing this series based on the novel by Grace Li. Optioned in 2021. Programmed – A new comedy series from Objective Fiction and Mae Martin.

– A new comedy series from Objective Fiction and Mae Martin. Raybearer – Fantasy teen drama.

– Fantasy teen drama. Recursion – An adaptation of the sci-fi thriller book comes from Matt Reeves and Shonda Rhimes.

– An adaptation of the sci-fi thriller book comes from Matt Reeves and Shonda Rhimes. Shadecraft – Joe Henderson best known for his time on Lucifer, is adapting this comic-book adaptation alongside Georgia Lee.

– Joe Henderson best known for his time on Lucifer, is adapting this comic-book adaptation alongside Georgia Lee. Skull and Bones – A live-action pirate adventure series based on the Ubisoft game. Amanda Segel serves as showrunner.

– A live-action pirate adventure series based on the Ubisoft game. Amanda Segel serves as showrunner. Splinter Cell – Animated series based on the Ubisoft video game IP.

– Animated series based on the Ubisoft video game IP. Stronger – Sheldon Turner is behind this new A+E Studios drama for Netflix starring Yvonne Orji. About a single mom who becomes obsessed with bodybuilding.

– Sheldon Turner is behind this new A+E Studios drama for Netflix starring Yvonne Orji. About a single mom who becomes obsessed with bodybuilding. Tall Pines – Eight-episode mini-series from Mae Martin set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the troubled teen industry.

– Eight-episode mini-series from Mae Martin set in a bucolic but sinister town that explores the insidious underbelly of the troubled teen industry. The 39 Steps – Limited series starring Benedict Cumberbatch about a man who becomes a pawn in a global conspiracy to reset the world order. Based on the John Buchan novel.

– Limited series starring Benedict Cumberbatch about a man who becomes a pawn in a global conspiracy to reset the world order. Based on the John Buchan novel. The Atomic Bazaar – Revolves around the global trade in nuclear weapons production and state-sponsored nuclear activities.

– Revolves around the global trade in nuclear weapons production and state-sponsored nuclear activities. The Boroughs – The Duffer Brothers are developing this new supernatural sci-fi series with creators Jeffrey Addiss and Will Matthews. Set in a retirement community in the New Mexico desert you’ll follow a group of unlikely heroes must band together to stop an otherworldly threat.

The Chronicles of Narnia – A TV series adaptation is eventually expected to be part of Netflix’s huge expansion into Narnia.

– A TV series adaptation is eventually expected to be part of Netflix’s huge expansion into Narnia. The Craving – From Protozoa Pictures comes a new drama about a ski town in Colorado’s sheriff facing an unprecedented new threat.

– From Protozoa Pictures comes a new drama about a ski town in Colorado’s sheriff facing an unprecedented new threat. The Elf on the Shelf – Animated Christmas kids series from Vertigo Entertainment.

– Animated Christmas kids series from Vertigo Entertainment. The Moon Represents My Heart – Gemma Chan stars in this drama series about a British-Chinese family with the ability to time travel.

– Gemma Chan stars in this drama series about a British-Chinese family with the ability to time travel. The Murders of Molly Southbourne – Horror adaptation based on the Tade Thompson novel.

– Horror adaptation based on the Tade Thompson novel. The Night Jar – Fantasy series from producer Peter Chernin.

– Fantasy series from producer Peter Chernin. The Survivors – Australian crime mystery mini-series.

– Australian crime mystery mini-series. The Talisman – Adaptation of the Stephen King novel being helmed by The Duffer Brothers and Curtis Gwinn.

– Adaptation of the Stephen King novel being helmed by The Duffer Brothers and Curtis Gwinn. The Warmth of Other Suns – Anna Deavere Smith will bring the book of the same name to Netflix with the help of Shondaland. It tells the story of the long migration of African Americans who flee the South for a better life.

– Anna Deavere Smith will bring the book of the same name to Netflix with the help of Shondaland. It tells the story of the long migration of African Americans who flee the South for a better life. They Both Die at the End – Teen drama series from Chris Van Dusen and Bad Bunny.

– Teen drama series from Chris Van Dusen and Bad Bunny. Twilight of the Gods – Animated series from Jay Oliva and Zack Snyder.

– Animated series from Jay Oliva and Zack Snyder. Untitled Jane Lynch Series – Comedy from creators Stephen Engel and Carol Leifer described as a modern-day Golden Girls.

– Comedy from creators Stephen Engel and Carol Leifer described as a modern-day Golden Girls. Untitled Lilly Singh Project – Comedy executive produced by Kenya Barris.

– Comedy executive produced by Kenya Barris. Untitled Mike Schur Project – Ted Danson will star in this new comedy series based on The Mole Agent that comes from the creator of The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine.

– Ted Danson will star in this new comedy series based on The Mole Agent that comes from the creator of The Good Place and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Untitled Los Angeles Lakers Series – A new workplace comedy from Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko and Jeanie Buss

– A new workplace comedy from Mindy Kaling, Elaine Ko and Jeanie Buss Untitled Stranger Things Spin-off – The Duffer Brothers are working on a Stranger Things spin-off.

– The Duffer Brothers are working on a Stranger Things spin-off. Watergate – Limited series from George Clooney and Matt Charman on the infamous Watergate scandal.

– Limited series from George Clooney and Matt Charman on the infamous Watergate scandal. White Stork – Political thriller miniseries starring Tom Hiddleston – production was supposed to begin in 2022 but has yet to happen.

Want to see Netflix’s movie slates for 2023 and beyond? We have a preview for that too.