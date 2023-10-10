‘No Hard Feelings’ Sets Netflix US Release Date for October 2023

Comedy movies that release theatrically are rare, but hoping to spark its popularity again over the summer was No Hard Feelings. The new comedy has begun hitting Netflix in select regions, including India, and has now confirmed its Netflix US release date for October 2023 too.

The new movie from Sony Pictures stars The Hunger Games actress Jennifer Lawrence, who plays Maddie, a down-on-her-luck woman who is employed by a couple of helicopter parents to date their introverted 19-year-old son.

Gene Stupnitsky directs and writes the new comedy and has been a veteran in the comedy world for quite some time with various roles on titles like The Office, Good Boys, Bad Teacher, and Freevee’s recent comedy Jury Duty.

Jennifer Lawrence leads the cast of the new comedy, starring alongside Andrew Barth Feldman, Laura Benanti, Natalie Morales, Hasan Minhaj, and Matthew Broderick.

The movie began its theatrical exclusivity on June 23rd, 2023 and grossed over $87 million at the box office on a budget of $45 million.

When will No Hard Feelings be on Netflix in the United States?

The R-rated comedy will be coming to Netflix as part of the widely publicized output deal Netflix holds with Sony Pictures. The deal stipulates that every movie from 2022 onwards comes to Netflix US in the first window for a period of 18 months.

This first window has differed for each Sony movie that has come to Netflix, but, for the most part, the majority have come to Netflix exactly 120 days after its initial theatrical release.

Our prediction was that No Hard Feelings on this 120-day mark would then be added to Netflix US on October 21, 2023.

Sadly, we’re not getting it on October 21st but a day later with Netflix now confirming that No Hard Feelings will be on Netflix US on October 22nd, 2023!

Some of the other movies coming to Netflix from the Sony slate include Gran Turismo, Kraven the Hunter, 65, and The Pope’s Exorcist.

When will No Hard Feelings be on Netflix Internationally?

Yes, although it depends on where you live.

In India, you get new Sony movies around the same time as in the United States or even a little earlier in some instances. That was the case here with Netflix India getting No Hard Feelings on September 23rd, 2023.

Other countries in Asia (such as the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and South Korea) get new Sony movies within a year or so after release, meaning they’ll stream it at some point in early-to-mid 2024.

Belgium, The Netherlands, South Korea, and Italy will get the movie at some point in 2024, too, although likely in the latter half of the year.

As per current schedules, Netflix in the United Kingdom will receive No Hard Feelings in 2025 or 2026.

We’ll keep you posted when we know more about when the Jennifer Lawrence movie will drop on Netflix when we get it.