‘The Sandman’ Season 1: Everything We Know So Far

As Netflix continues its expansion into Original content, tapping into the comic book market has definitely become a target of theirs. With such titles from Millarverse to look forward to, this time Netflix is looking to Vertigo comics’ The Sandman. Here’s everything we know so far on the first season of The Sandman.

In July 2019 it was reported by Deadline that Netflix and Warner Bros. TV had held talks to discuss the future of Neil Gaiman’s The Sandman. With confirmation that Netflix has successfully picked up the series, this brought the title out of development limbo that it had been sitting on for decades.

The adaptation will be handled by Allan Heinberg who previously worked on Wonder Woman and Grey’s Anatomy will serve as both writer and showrunner of The Sandman. Creator of The Sandman, Neil Gaiman will serve as an executive producer alongside David S. Goyer.

When is The Sandman season 1 coming to Netflix?

In an interview with Digital Spy, Neil Gaiman confirmed that the series will be taking place in the year 2021, so it can be safely assumed that The Sandman will be coming to Netflix in 2021.

An official release date hasn’t been confirmed but we can expect to learn more later this year if, and when, filming begins.

Will The Sandman be available in my region?

The series has been picked up as a full Original, which means no region will be excluded from watching The Sandman.

What is The Sandman?

The Sandman is an American comic book series created by Neil Gaiman. One of the few comic book titles to become a New York Times bestseller, The Sandman series was the flagship title for Vertigo comics. Neil Gaiman’s writing is famous for his take on Mythology and his use of anthropomorphic personification of metaphysical entities. Some of Gaiman’s most recent and most popular works are titles such as Starz’ American Gods, Good Omens on Amazon Prime, and Lucifer on Netflix.

The story of The Sandman revolves around the character Dream, one of the Seven Endless. Dream, along with the other ‘Endless’ are billions of years old and each represents an embodiment of a natural force. Dream, also known as Morpheus along with a whole heap of other names and titles acquired over the Billions of years is the anthropomorphic personification of dreams. Morpheus resides in his realm “The Dreaming” where he has complete and utter control but struggles to adapt to change (a common theme recurring throughout the series).

At the beginning of the story, Morpheus is summoned by occult ritual but is captured and held prisoner for 70 years. Eventually escaping, Morpheus would reap his vengeance upon his captors and would return to his realm. During Morpheus’ absence, his realm had fallen into a state of disrepair and would set about rebuilding it. While captive, Morpheus had time to reflect on his past but the challenge of undoing past sins would be an enormous undertaking that’s billions of years old and set in his ways.

Who are the cast members of The Sandman?

Neil Gaiman has confirmed that the series doesn’t have a cast yet, but thanks to Daniel Richtman from his Patreon we’ve recently learned of the roles that Netflix will be hoping to fill.

The Sandman / Morpheus / Dream

Potential Cast Member: TBA

Required: Lead Male (Age: 26-36)

Ethnicity: Undisclosed

The titular Sandman. Lord of Dreams & keeper of the realm of the Dreaming. Late 20s/early 30s. Ghostly, rail thin. Because dreams are the inspiration for all life and creation, Morpheus sees

governing them as a grave responsibility. He is an honorable, principled being, but he can be a bit obsessive about his duties and is ruthless when displeased. Dream’s obsessiveness can leave him

out of touch with humanity, as he sees human beings as mere engines for dreams. An arrogant god who eventually learns that he

must change or die.

The Corinthian

Potential Cast Member: TBA

Required: Lead Male (Age: 26-36)

Ethnicity: White

Supernaturally handsome, The Corinthian exudes style, sex, wit, and a predatory wrongness. A nightmare-come-to-life, but one you can’t keep your eyes off. Embodies humanity’s darkest, most sadistic, homicidal impulses when they are not bound by compassion, empathy, and love.

Originally created by Dream, The Corinthian is determined to thwart his maker at every turn.

Ethel Cripps

Potential Cast Member: TBA

Required: Recurring Female (Age: 18-28)

Ethnicity: Any

A street-smart woman who masterfully leverages her beauty to manipulate men and get what she wants. A self-survival

expert who knows when to flatter, barter, or steal based on what best suits her interests. Fascinated by magic & the power it holds, the pursuit of the occult sets Ethel on an unexpected and not

necessarily auspicious path.

Alex Burgess

Potential Cast Member: TBA

Required: Recurring Male (Age: 16-26)

Ethnicity: White

Bookish yet handsome, Alex is eager to please his tyrannical father, but does not possess his cult of personality. A self-conscious young man who is questioning his sexuality. Alex represses thinking about what he wants for his own life in order to continue to serve his family’s legacy.

Death

Potential Cast Member: TBA

Required: Recurring Female (Age: 18-25)

Ethnicity: Any

Dream’s older sister. Optimistic, caring, and empathetic, Death takes her job seriously and tries to be a friend to those she shepherds to the afterlife. She’s every bit the big sister towards Dream, acting as his occasional confidante and unafraid to point out his foibles.

Anna

Potential Cast Member: TBA

Required: Recurring Female (Age: 30-35

Ethnicity: Any

Beautiful but tough as nails, Anna is not afraid to tussle with criminals and psychopaths while wearing Louboutins. She doesn’t take shit from anyone. Anna has a history of keeping herself at arm’s length from people who could grow to love her, She is mouthy and self-destructive, yet fiercely brave.

Roderick Burgess

Potential Cast Member: TBA

Required: Guest Star Male (Age: 50-65)

Ethnicity: White

Roderick Burgess is a self-proclaimed sorcerer & prophet. He is the founder of the Order of Ancient Mysteries, which promises self-actualization through the occult – for a price. In truth there is nothing magical about Roderick. He’s a fraud – but an energetic, intensely charismatic one. A narcissist, he relishes encounters with much younger women and the accumulation of wealth and treasure. Wounded by the untimely loss of his eldest son, Roderick treats his youngest son, Alex, with cruelty and disregard.

Audio Drama Cast Line Up

It was recently announced that an audio drama is on the way, and features an all-star cast of incredible actors:

As it currently stands, the TV series cast hasn’t been announced yet, so there’s no word on whether or not any of the audiobook cast members will be joining the Netflix Original.

If the cast of the audiobook was to become the cast of the original series, then we’re all in for one hell of a show.

How much of The Sandman will be covered in the first season?

Neil Gaiman himself has promised fans that The Sandman adaptation will be faithful to the comics.

Preludes and Nocturnes is the first volume of The Sandman and covers issues #1-8. With the first season set to cover the first volume and some of volume 2 (The Doll’s House), there are loads to look forward to.

The Sandman has ten volumes in total (75 issues) so this means Netflix has the potential to produce of least 4 seasons.

Could Lucifer make an appearance?

Both The Sandman and Lucifer reside in the world of DC Comics. While both characters are lesser known for being DC characters, they have made cameo appearances every now and again.

The best example is Lucifer making an appearance in Preludes of Nocturnes (Issues #1-8 of The Sandman). Lucifer made another appearance later on in The Sandman’s run during The Kindly Ones in issues #57-69.

With bother characters owned by Warner Bros. TV alongside the fact that both shows would be Netflix Originals, there is definitely a chance that Tom Ellis could reprise his role once again as the Sovereign of Hell. What makes this even more likely is the fact that Tom Ellis rocked up during the Crisis on Infinite Earths crossover on DC superhero tv shows.

What about other DC characters?

Throughout the run of The Sandman other popular DC characters have made cameo appearances. Batman is definitely the most high profile character that has had a cameo, followed by Green Lantern and Martian Manhunter. It’s highly doubtful any of those heroes will be making an appearance.

Lesser-known characters such as Black Spider, Doctor Occult and Mister Miracle could make an appearance.

Was Lucifer canceled because of Sandman?

A small portion of the Lucifer fandom believed that Lucifer has been canceled in favor of The Sandman. Creator of both characters Neil Gaiman took to twitter to directly deal with the issue when asked by a fan:

Hello Mr @neilhimself ,

Some Lucifans believe you are the reason why Netflix ends #Lucifer , to promote Sandman instead. But Lucifer comes from you too!

Please, tell me it is not true, or, if it is, that it is Netflix’s decision and not yours.

Thank you,

Best regards — Camille – Do not spoil me, Devil, Devil (@camille_bourg) January 28, 2020

The issue has been more than resolved considering the series will be returning for a sixth and final season.

What is the production status of The Sandman?

Current Production Status: Pre-production (Last Updated: 20/07/2020)

In the aforementioned interview with Digital Spy, Neil Gaiman confirmed that shooting was supposed to begin at the end of May 2020.

We’re working with Netflix, we were meant to start shooting at the end of May. Given this COVID world, everything is on pause.

Neil Gaiman has already made it clear that once the production of other series begins so too will The Sandman.

On his blog on Tumblr Gaiman had the following to say:

It’s going really well, except it’s kind of hibernating right now until people start making TV again. The scripts for the first season are written, casting had started, directors hired, sets were being built. Everything was ready to go into production, and then we moved into a pause. As soon as the world is ready to make TV drama, Sandman will move smoothly back into being made. In the meantime, we are taking the opportunity to get the scripts as good as we can.

Had Warner already tried to adapt The Sandman into a movie?

Previously a large selection of titles by Vertigo had been selected to go to New Line Cinema. The Sandman being one of these titles was to be adapted into a film. Taking on the role of director and starring in the film was Joseph Gordon-Levitt. Unfortunately, due to creative differences, Gordon-Levitt would leave the project and the film went back into limbo.

How many episodes will The Sandman season 1 air?

Neil Gaiman himself confirmed the number of episodes the first season will debut:

The first season will be eleven episodes. That’s the start of it all. Preludes and Nocturnes and a little bit more. https://t.co/tOlfJ1kS1y — Neil Gaiman (@neilhimself) July 2, 2019

What are the episode run times?

This has yet to be announced, but we suspect each episode will be around 45 minutes to an hour-long.

Will The Sandman be available to stream in 4K?

Nearly all of the new Netflix Originals arrive in 4K, and The Sandman should follow suit.

It would be a crying shame if this wasn’t the case as the visual spectacle The Sandman has to offer will look spectacular in 4K.

Has Netflix released a trailer for The Sandman?

We’re a long way off before we’ll see a trailer for The Sandman. For now, here’s an origin video for the character.

Are you looking forward to seeing The Sandman on Netflix?