‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ Netflix Movie: Everything We Know So Far

One of recent years’ most popular historical fiction books, The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo, is receiving a film adaptation at Netflix with Leslye Headland set to direct. Here’s everything we know about the adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo on Netflix.

The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo is an upcoming Netflix Original period drama and the adaptation of the historical fiction novel of the same name by the American author Taylor Jenkins Reid.

Although not initially announced with a director, Leslye Headland was attached to direct the project on June 29th, 2023. Headland served as showrunner on Netflix’s popular Russian Doll series and is also behind the Star Wars series, The Acolyte, due to release in 2024.

Leslye Headland will produce through the studio Circle of Confusion. Additionally, Liza Chasin is producing through 3dot Productions. Liz Tigelaar is writing the screenplay. Meanwhile, Taylor Jenkins Reid and Margeret Chernin are executive producers.

Prior to Netflix acquiring the rights to produce the film, Freeform and Fox 21 Television Studios picked up the rights to develop the book into a television series. However, in June 2021, Reid announced that the rights no longer belonged to Freeform and that the adaptation would be produced on another platform.

‘The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo’ author Taylor Jenkins Reid confirms that the adaptation is no longer happening at Freeform but on another platform: “I feel really good with the direction that it’s going in.” pic.twitter.com/9H6Btuhkv9 — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) June 2, 2021

Less than a year later, on March 24th, 2022 it was announced that Netflix had picked up the rights to the adaptation.

What is the plot of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?

Evelyn Hugo chooses an unknown reporter, Monique Grant, to write her life story. Evelyn recounts her time in the Golden Age of Hollywood, her rise to fame, her seven marriages, and her secret love.

Who are the cast members of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo?

At the time of writing, there are no cast members announced for The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo.

On March 1st, 2023, Author Taylor Jenkins had the following to say about the casting;

“There is no news to tell you. I will say that who is going to play Evelyn Hugo and who might play Celia St. James, are always in the forefront of my mind. They’re some of the most exciting questions that Brad (Medelsohn) and I deal with on a daily basis. But there is no definitive answer, there’s just a short list of women that I am incredibly, incredibly excited about. And, you know, hopefully we will make that decision soon.”

Who are fan favorites to play the lead roles?

There are many fan polls and lists available for the dream cast of the movie, and the following are some of the most quoted actors and actresses that fans want to see;

Rita Moreno as Evelyn Hugo (Old)

Ana de Armas as Evelyn Hugo (young)

Saoirse Ronan or Anya Taylor-Joy as Celia St. James

Raven Goodwin or Nathalie Emmanuel as Monique Grant

Harry Styles as Mick Riva (Husband #3)

Hugh Skinner or Richard Madden as Harry Cameron (Husband #5)

Oscar Isaac or Scott Eastwood as Don Adler (Husband #2)

Alexander Skarsgård as Rex North (Husband #4)

Diego Boneta as Ernie Diaz (Husband #1)

Louis Garrel as Max Girard (Husband #6)

Ryan Gosling as Robert Jamison (Husband #7)

What is the production status?

At the time of updating, the movie remains still in pre-production.

Are you happy Netflix is working on the adaptation of The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo? Let us know in the comments below!