‘The Society’ Season 2: Filming Delayed & What We Know So Far

The Society is Netflix’s latest teen drama and has been given its season 2 renewal. The first season of The Society dropped onto the service on May 10th but as you know, it left us with plenty of questions for season 2 of The Society. Here’s what we know about season 2, what will happen and some alternatives of what to watch next while we’re waiting.

Just to recap, this is Netflix’s latest teen drama which involves some supernatural elements and sees a group of high school graduates head to a field trip. Sadly, they’re unable to make their way to the destination so return home but find their town is empty. It’s up to them to figure out what’s going on and find a way to keep things going.

Season 1 released on Netflix on May 10th, 2019 on Netflix around the world. If you haven’t begun watching just yet, check out our everything you need to know guide before jumping in.

Now let’s take a look at what to expect and when we can expect season 2 of The Society on Netflix.

The Society Season 2 Renewal Status

Official renewal status: Renewed (last updated: 05/12/2019)

After two months of waiting, we learned that season 2 of The Society is returning to Netflix thanks to a Tweet from the See What’s Next Twiter account.

#TheSociety has been renewed for Season 2! Coming in 2020 pic.twitter.com/JUXW7HZDxv — See What's Next (@seewhatsnext) July 9, 2019

Critic Reviews for the series were strong with Metacritic sitting at a 68 with critics praising the tension building throughout but criticized the show for not doing anything particularly new. In a similar vein, fans have rated the show a 6.3 on IMDb with similar criticisms and praises echoes.

In the season 2 announcement video, we saw different members of the cast speak about the second season. They gave us a few teases of what to expect whether it was for “more pie? more fugitive, more memes and more answers about Charlie.” They also mentioned that we’d get to hear more on Becca’s baby daddy and jokingly, Grizz’s hair.

Where is season 2 of The Society in production?

As of March 2020, we know that the series had been filming in early 2020.

However, as part of a growing list of Netflix Originals, The Society was postponed specifically going on a “4-8 week hiatus”.

That would mean that production picks back up in Boston in either late April 2020 or May 2020.

What to expect from season 2 of The Society

Despite their turbulent beginnings, the little society actually began to function towards the end. We’ve got a little bit more understanding on what’s going on and how the event came to be but there are still a lot of questions remaining on that front.

Of course, the first season sets up a second season perfectly with the coup in full flow and Allie and Will removed from leadership. Although Lexie is fronting up the coup, it’s not clear whether she herself would be able to handle the responsibilities of running The Society.

In terms of theories of the bigger questions, there are plenty of them going. In the show, we see a parallel universe theory, a duplicate town theory or even a social experiment. Of course, some theories contradict some of the other things in the show. The solar eclipse being at the wrong time suggests they may not even be on our Earth. The smell is never really explained either and don’t forget the fact a coin could never land on heads. We suspect Cassandra lied about the last flip.

We’ve also got the few end scenes where we see an even younger group of kids and the adults still alive.

Hopefully, the character development continues and the relationships we see either building or dividing through season 1 continue.

When will season 2 of The Society release on Netflix?

Thanks to the season 2 announcement, we know that season 2 of The Society will be released in 2020. However, as we mentioned a little earlier, the coronavirus could mean that it’s pushed back to late 2020 if not 2021 given the pause in filming.

Filming for the first season began back in July 2018 so that suggests we’d likely see a new season in early-to-mid 2020.

What to watch after finishing The Society season 1

There are loads of shows that fall into this type of genre. The biggest and most obvious show is actually another Netflix Original. We’re referring to Between which unfortunetely has gone MIA since its second season landed in 2016.

Many people have also compared the show to a number of The CW shows. These include Riverdale and The 100 which have similar themes or premises.

Netflix themselves recommends The End of the F***ing World, Ameican Vandal, Stranger Things and even the recent hit, Dead to Me for those who enjoyed The Society.

