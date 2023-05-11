‘The Tailor’ Renewed for Season 2 at Netflix; Set to Debut in July 2023

The new hit Turkish series The Tailor will be returning for a second season at Netflix with it being given a renewal order in advance, which has already shot and heads to the service in late July 2023.

Following its debut on Netflix on May 2nd, 2023, the show managed to top the Non-English top 10 charts picking up 26.14 million hours watched globally. According to FlixPatrol, the show has also featured in 79 countries’ top 10 charts.

As you may know, the project was originally scheduled to head to broadcast television in Turkey before Netflix took on the project in its entirety.

Per the official description for the series, the show follows a famous tailor who begins to sew a wedding dress for his best friend’s fiancée – but all three have dark secrets that will soon upend their lives.

The series stars Çağatay Ulusoy (The Protector), Salih Bademci (The Club) and Olgun Şimşek (Cici).

When will The Tailor Season 2 be on Netflix?

Given the quick release date of season 2, it’s almost certainly not a renewal in the traditional sense, but rather Netflix bought multiple episodes upfront, which were filmed together.

Netflix Turkey confirmed the return on Twitter on May 9th via a Tweet:

In addition, a release date can now be found on the show page for The Tailor.

And for final confirmation, Netflix Turkey also uploaded a season 2 trailer which featured the caption:

“Am I seeing things or is it true? #TheTailor season 2 is premiering on July 28th!.”

Netflix’s Turkish slate continues to grow, and many returning Turkish shows are returning for new seasons, including Fatma, The Club, Midnight at the Pera Palace, As the Crow Flies, and Shahmaran.

You can find more on Netflix’s 2023 and 2024 Turkish slate of Originals here.

Are you looking forward to The Tailor returning for a second season at Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.