‘Baki Hanma’ Season 2 Coming to Netflix in Two Parts in July and August 2023

After what has felt like an age-long wait, it has finally been revealed that the second and final season of Baki Hanma arrives this Summer. However, the climactic end to the martial arts anime will be split into two parts, the first will arrive in July 2023, and the second, a month later in August 2023.

Baki Hanma is a Netflix Original martial-arts anime series and is the sequel to the anime Baki. Based on the manga of the same name by author Keisuke Itagaki. TMS Entertainment continues as the production company behind the anime.

Between the renewal of Kengan Ashura, the continuation of the Baki Hanma anime, and the summer arrival of the new Kung Fu Panda series there is no shortage of animated martial arts content on Netflix.

Baki Hanma Season 2 Netflix Renewal Status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Renewed (Last Updated: 28/03/2022)

Netflix announced the renewal of Baki Hanma alongside the announcement that production is currently ongoing for the second season.

As one of the most popular anime currently streaming on Netflix, It was a no-brainer that the series would be renewed for a second season.

When can we expect to see Baki Hanma season 2 on Netflix?

The climactic end to Baki Hanma will be split into two parts.

Part 1 titled “The Tale of Pickle & The Pickle War Saga” will be released on Netflix on Wednesday, July 26th, 2023.

Part 2 titled “The Father VS Son Saga” will be released on Netflix almost a month later on Thursday, August 24th, 2023.

What to expect from the second season of Baki Hanma

WARNING SPOILERS FOR SEASON 1 OF BAKI HANMA

By the end of the season, Baki had gotten his wish and engaged in a one-on-one fight with Biscuit Oliva, the self-proclaimed strongest man in America.

After displaying their fighting skills, and growing bored with the contest, Baki and Oliva resorted to trading blows till the last man was left standing. Baki was able to overpower Oliva, earning himself a pardon and the blessing to carry on his journey to defeat his father Yuujiro.

However, before Baki can face off against Yuujiro, a new contender may stand in his way. Underneath a nuclear waste facility in Colorado, a perfectly preserved caveman fighting a dinosaur has been found. Judging by manga spoilers the caveman is no slouch, and definitely a worthy opponent for Baki before his climactic showdown with Yuujiro.

Both father and son’s fated duel has been described as “like two countries going to war,” but between Baki and Yuujiro all either cares about is fighting the strongest possible opponent.

Are you looking forward to the release of Baki Hanma season 2 on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!