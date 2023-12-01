‘The Upshaws’ Renewed for Part 5 at Netflix

Netflix’s multi-cam sitcom starring Mike Epps and Wanda Sykes has been waiting for an official renewal for part 5 (new season) since part 4 arrived in August 2023. Well, now we’ve got confirmation that The Upshaws will return for another round.

The renewal news came in early November 2023, although it didn’t get the widespread press that usually comes with a Netflix renewal. However, we’ve now been able to confirm its renewal.

That’s because it came courtesy of an interview with the Indianapolis Star with Mike Epps talking to them and their parent publication about various topics. “The Upshaws is coming back,” Epps told the outlet.

In case you didn’t know, the show takes place in Indianapolis, with Epps telling the outlet it’s nice to have at least one show on the airwaves representing the state. That’s despite the show being filmed at Sunset Bronson Studios in Los Angeles.

News of the renewal comes somewhat as a surprise, with the show hitting a point of diminishing returns in the top 10s. As we covered in our top 10 roundup in August 2023 following the release of season 4, it’s one of the poorer-performing shows Netflix has in its roster, with only 1.8 million completed viewing equivalents in its first four days on the service.

Filming to begin for The Upshaws in December 2023

An episode order has yet to be revealed for Part 5/Season 5 of The Upshaws, but we do know that production on the new season is due to pick up from December 4th, 2023, and then run through to February 28th, 2024.

If you’re in the Los Angeles area, you can apply for tickets to watch the tapings, which are available for December 7th and 14th.

This is the second major comedy renewal following the end of the Hollywood strikes following Unstable, which has now entered production.

Are you excited for another season of The Upshaws hitting Netflix? Let us know in the comments below.