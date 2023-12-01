Every Song Kang K-Drama on Netflix in 2023

Song Kang, star of Sweet Home and Love Alarm, has made a name for himself on the streaming service, quickly becoming a fan favorite. With Sweet Home returning for its long-anticipated second season to celebrate, we’ve compiled a list of all the K-dramas on Netflix starring Song Kang.

Here are all the Song Kang K-dramas that can be found on Netflix:

Love Alarm

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 14

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 57 Minutes

Other Cast Members: Kim So Hyun, Jung Ga Ram, Go Min Si, Kim Si Eun

Love Alarm was the first K-drama series starring Song Kang on Netflix. Thanks to the impact of online dating with apps such as Tinder and Bumble, a romantic K-drama based around such an app was always bound to create a stir. While the initial concept is what would have drawn people in, they stayed to watch the likes of Song Kang, Jung Ga Ram, and Kim So Hyun wrapped in their fictional love triangle.

A new dating app, Love Alarm, forever changes the world overnight with the ability to know if a person likes you when you’re within ten meters of them. However, high school student Kim Jo Jo doesn’t have a phone capable of using the app, but love still finds its way to her doorstep when the most popular boy in school, Hwang Sun Oh, kisses her.

Sweet Home

Seasons: 2 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Action, Horror, Sci-Fi | Runtime: 52 Minutes

Other Cast Members: Lee Jin Wook, Lee Si Young, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si

One of Netflix’s first webtoon adaptations, it remains popular. Slotted neatly between both seasons of Love Alarm, Sweet Home allowed audiences to see more of Song Kang’s acting prowess.

After a three-year wait, fans have been rewarded with their patience with an even more exhilarating second season. Fans can look forward to even more Sweet Home as a third season is also on the way.

When a deadly outbreak tears through an apartment building, turning innocent people into monsters, it’s up to the surviving residents to band together to have a chance at survival.

Navillera

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 12

Genre: Drama | Runtime: 65 Minutes

Other Cast Members: Park In Hwan, Na Moon Hee, Hong Seung Hee, Kim Tae Hoon, Yoon Ji Hye

Sweet Home helped prove that Song Kang shouldn’t be typecast as a romantic lead, and Navillera proved that even more. While also being able to showcase his talent for dancing, what made Navillera truly special is the warmth and relationship shown between himself and co-star Park In Hwan, breaking down generational barriers for an exceptional drama.

70-year-old Shim Deok Chool has had a lifelong dream of performing ballet, but he set aside his dreams to support his family. Now retired, Shim Deok Chool pursues his dream, joining a ballet company where he meets 23-year-old dancer Lee Chae Rok.

Nevertheless

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Other Cast Members: Han So Hee, Chae Jong Hyeop, Lee Yeol Eum, Yang Hye Ji, Kim Min Gwi

Thanks to the popularity of Love Alarm, Sweet Home, and Navillera by the time Nevertheless arrived on Netflix, Song Kang was recognized as one of South Korea’s best-rising stars, making him one of the most popular and well-known South Korean actors on Netflix. His co-star Han So Hee has also made a name for herself, having starred in dramas such as Abyss and My Name and, soon, Gyengseong Creature.

Park Jae Eon is a natural at flirting but finds pursuing others a waste of time. However, his principles around dating come crashing down when he meets Yoo Na Bi, who wants to date but doesn’t trust the love after a bitter end with her first love.

Forecasting Love and Weather

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Drama, Romance | Runtime: 70 Minutes

Other Cast Members: Park Min Young, Yoon Park, Yura, Kim Mi Kyung, Jung Woon Sun

Forecasting Love and Weather split the opinion of many subscribers, with many either loving the drama or having a deep dislike. Still, if you’ve never watched this particular K-drama before, why not try it, add it to your watch list today, and form an opinion of the drama for yourself?

At the Korea Meteorological Administration, Korea’s national weather forecast service, Jin Ha Kyung, has alienated herself, by choice, from the rest of her colleagues as she prefers to play things by the book and keep her personal and professional lives separate. However, he impresses Jin Ha Kyung when employed by the free-spirited Lee Shi Woo. Through his intelligence and obsession with the weather, he slowly breaks down the barriers Jin Ha Kyung has built around her heart.

My Demon

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 16

Genre: Comedy, Fantasy, Romance

Other Cast Members: Kim Yoo Jung, Lee Sang Yi, Lee Yoon Ji, Kim Hae Soon

Having just dropped on Netflix, we still don’t know My Demon’s full potential. The series is airing episodes twice a week on Netflix and comes to an end in mid-January 2024. At the very least, fans of Song Kang have had a double helping of the actor in rapid succession.

Do Do Hee, the heiress of a prominent Korean conglomerate, has made many enemies, but she befriends the demon Jung Koo Won, who ends up living with the heiress after recently losing his powers. Together, they journey to recover his powers while romance blooms.

What is your favorite Song Kang K-drama on Netflix? Let us know in the comments below!