‘Through My Window: Looking at You’ Netflix Spanish Rom-Com Sets February 2024 Release

The third entry in the popular Spanish rom-com film franchise, Through My Window, is coming to Netflix in February 2024. Clara Galle and Julio Peña will be returning to reprise their roles. We’re keeping track of everything you need to know about Through My Window: Looking At You, including the plot, cast, trailers, and Netflix release date.

Through My Window: Looking At You is an upcoming Spanish Netflix Original romantic comedy directed by Marçal Forés. The screenplay was written by Forés, who based it on the novel by Ariana Goody.

Nostromo Pictures is the studio behind the film, with Adrián Guerra, Israel Mendoza, and Núria Valls as the producers.

When is Through My Window: Looking At You coming to Netflix?

With the date announcement trailer, Netflix has confirmed that Through My Window: Looking At You is coming to the streaming service on February 23rd, 2024.

What is the plot of Through My Window: Looking At You?

The synopsis for Through My Window: Looking At You has been sourced from IMDb;

“Raquel and Ares are in a long-distance relationship. They finally reunite during summer on the landscapes of Costa Brava with their friends, Raquel and Ares begin to question whether their relationship can endure the test of time.”

Who are the cast members of Through My Window: Looking At You?

Clara Galle will reprise her role as Raquel. So far, the actress has only starred in the previous two Through My Window films on Netflix. Outside of the streaming service, she starred in the second season of the Spanish drama The Boarding School: Las Cumbres, in the role of Eva Merino.

Julio Peña will reprise his role as Ares. Just like his co-star, Peña is most well known for starring in the Through My Window films. However, Netflix subscribers can look forward to seeing more of the actor in the upcoming Money Heist prequel, Berlin.

The supporting cast members are as follows;

Pilar Castro (Julieta) as Tere

Eric Masip (Through My Window) as Artemis Hidalgo

Andrea Chaparro (Rebelde) as Vera

Carla Tous (30 Coins) as Anna

Rachel Lascar (Berlin) as Sofia Hidalgo

Abel Folk (Xtremis) as Juan Hidalgo

Ivan Lapadula (Isaac) as Gregory

Hugo Arbues (Moire) as Apolo Hidalgo

Natalia Azahara (Through My Window) as Daniela

Emilia Lazo (Though My Window) as Claudia

Lucy Chaparro (Through My Window: Across the Sea) as Camila

When and where was Through My Window: Looking at You filmed?

As reported by IMDb Pro, Through My Window: Looking at You began filming in Barcelona, Spain, on April 28th, 2022. Filming lasted for several weeks before concluding on July 9th, 2022.

