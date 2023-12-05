‘Criminal Code’ Renewed at Netflix for Season 2

The Brazillian crime drama series Criminal Code will return for another outing after the series has secured a season 2 renewal, according to the Netflix Brazil social account.

Produced by Paranoid Filmes and created by Heitor Dhalia with Bernardo Barcellos and Aly Muritiba writing, the show followed the work of federal police officers having to get creative to crack an elaborate robbery.

All eight episodes touched down on Netflix globally on November 14th, 2023.

Netflix Brazil confirmed the renewal in a post on X on December 5th, saying (translated into English):

“So proud of my first Brazilian police action series. DNA do Crime is renewed for a 2nd season.”

How well is Criminal Code performing on Netflix?

Very well thus far! It’s managed to feature in both the global top 10 figures for both weeks it’s been eligible. In case you didn’t know, Netflix reveals viewing stats for 40 top-performing shows and movies (split by English and non-English) every Tuesday.

So far, it’s been watched for 91.80 million hours globally between November 12th and November 26th. Here’s how that breaks down week-to-week:

Week Period Hours Viewed(M) Rank Week in Top 10 November 12th, 2023 to November 19th, 2023 50,800,000 1 1 November 19th, 2023 to November 26th, 2023 41,000,000 (-19%) 2 2

Breaking these hourly figures down into Completed Viewing Equivalents (CVE for short – the hours viewed divided by the runtime) breaks down to 6.5M viewers in week one and 5.3M in week two.

In its debut week using CVE, we noted in our top 10 report that the series managed to break a record for being the biggest launch for any Tuesday launch, beating out The Tailor, In Love All Over Again, and Suburraeterna.

Looking deeper in the top 10s via FlixPatrol, we can see the show has and continues to have significant appeal in Brazil, surrounding countries, and worldwide.

According to their data, the show has featured in 84 Netflix countries’ top 10s, with 50 of those still featuring the show in the top 10s at the time of writing. In Brazil, again at the time of publishing, the show still ranks third three weeks after release.

We’ll soon be including Criminal Code in our list of renewed Netflix Original series, which also features other Brazillian shows like Sintonia returning for a final season and Back to 15 returning for a third season.

Are you looking forward to the return of Criminal Code for a second season? Let us know in the comments below.