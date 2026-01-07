Tracy Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer Join Voice Cast of Netflix’s Animated Film ‘Swapped’

Netflix has added two new voice cast members to its second major animated project from Skydance Animation at Next on Netflix 2026, alongside another confirmation that the film is set to release in 2026, but still no fixed release date (although we believe it’s targeting a Spring premiere).

During their Next on Netflix 2026 event, the streamer reaffirmed a release this year and also revealed two new cast members joining the project: Tracy Morgan and Cedric the Entertainer. They’ll voice characters named Boogle and Caloo, respectively. Netflix also revealed official stills featuring their characters, seen below. They join previously announced stars Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple.

Morgan is best known for his tenure on the popular NBC comedy series 30 Rock, in addition to his time on Saturday Night Live and film roles such as Cop Out and The Longest Yard. Cedric the Entertainer is known for his roles in the Barbershop trilogy and the Madagascar animated films, and featured in Netflix’s Unfrosted.

The film is directed by Nathan Greno, whose credits include Tangled, and features a script by John Whittington and the writing duo Christian Magalhaes and Robert Snow. John Lasseter, David Ellison, Dana Goldberg, and Mary Ellen Bauder Andrews produce.

Here’s what else we know about Netflix’s Swapped:

The plot of Netflix’s Swapped

Last year, Netflix shared the official logline for Netflix’s Swapped:

A buddy comedy about a small woodland creature (voiced by Michael B. Jordan) and a majestic bird (voiced by Juno Temple) — natural sworn enemies of The Valley — who suddenly swap bodies and

must team up (while walking in each other’s feathers and fur) to survive the wildest adventure of their lives.

Speaking about the film, director Nathan Greno said:

“Swapped is an unpredictable, emotional ride — full of humor, spectacle, and heart. We drew from live-action nature documentaries, exploring the complexity of a wild ecosystem to capture something that feels vibrant and deeply human. Michael B. Jordan and Juno Temple brought such warmth and authenticity to the film. Every moment between them feels alive — funny one second, deeply moving the next. Their chemistry lifts the story and gives Swapped its wings.”

The movie runs 1 hour and 38 minutes and is rated PG for action/peril and some scary images. Here are some more images from the movie:

Are you looking forward to watching Swapped on Netflix when it drops? Let us know in the comments.