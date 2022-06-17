Tom Holland’s ‘Uncharted’ Headed to Netflix in July 2022

One of the many Sony movies that will be making their way onto Netflix during the first pay window is Uncharted and we’ve finally got word that it’ll be dropping on the service in July 2022 specifically on July 15th. This applies to only the United States for now with other regions details still to come.

Based on the PlayStation video games that have released various entries over the past decade or so, the movie will see Tom Holland take up the role of Nathan Drake, a legendary fortune hunter.

The movie was a hit for Sony early in the year where it grossed over $400 million at the box office but reviews were ultimately mixed.

Alongside Holland is set to be Mark Wahlberg as Sully, Sophia Taylor Ali as Chloe, and Tati Gabrielle as Braddock. There’s a lot more known about the Uncharted movie but you can see a comprehensive preview for that compiled by GamesRadar here.

When will Sony release Uncharted in cinemas?

As it stands, Sony plans to release Uncharted on February 18th, 2022 (although was originally planned for July 2021 and delayed again recently from February 11th to February 18th) which means we can apply our super maths skills (adding a number of days onto a date) and determine roughly when we could expect Tom Holland’s Uncharted to hit Netflix.

When will Uncharted be on Netflix?

As we’ve hinted at before, we’re not aware of the exact number of days but using Starz releases in the past, it can be anywhere from 120 to 223 days.

That means we were expecting Netflix to carry the movie at some point between mid-July 2022 to the end of September 2022.

Now we’ve got confirmation that the movie will be coming to Netflix exactly 119 days following its theatrical release with Uncharted due to arrive on Netflix on July 15th, 2022.

Netflix should then carry the movie for 18 months before departing the service for Disney’s various assortment of services (although in this instance, we suspect it’ll release on Hulu). With the release date mentioned above, that means the movie shouldn’t leave the service until January 15th, 2024.

Will other Netflix regions get Uncharted?

At the moment, we’re not aware of any additional deal for other regions of Netflix outside the United States. Many regions right now, however, do have second window rights to Sonys output. That would mean you’d see the movie added in late 2023 or early 2024 but that’s just speculation.

We’ve also released date estimates for a few other Sony movies set to hit Netflix in the US as part of the expansive new deal including Morbius (which will be the first movie to arrive as part of the deal) and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse 2.

Until Sony’s movie releases, we’d thoroughly recommend to watch Nathan Filion’s take on the role in this YouTube short that was uploaded in 2019. It’s epic.

Are you looking forward to Tom Holland’s Uncharted hits Netflix?