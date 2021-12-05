‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Coming to Netflix in 2023

As part of the extensive new Sony deal Netflix struck, Into the Spider-Verse’s sequel now called Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) is one of the titles touted to be hitting Netflix. While it’s a little too early to give an exact date, we can tell you that Netflix, at least in the United States, will receive the movie in 2023.

A suite of Sony movies will be hitting Netflix from 2022 onwards which will include the long-awaited sequel the absolute delight that is Into The Spider-Verse.

Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers and Justin K. Thompson are lined up to direct the sequel and is expected to explore the relationship between Morales and Gwen Stacy.

The first movie also came to Netflix in the United States as part of a similar deal Netflix had with just Sony’s animation arm. In the US, it hit Netflix back in June 2020. Other regions received the movie in 2021 and some more in 2022.

When will Into The Spider-Verse 2 be on Netflix in the US?

As Netflix holds the first window rights, the sequel will be hitting Netflix quite a while after the cinema release which is currently scheduled for October 7th, 2022.

As we calculated, it’ll be hitting Netflix between 150 and 225 days. In the case of the first movie, it hit Netflix 194 days after its theatrical release.

That means we’re broadly expecting Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) to come to Netflix in the US between March and May 2023. Once the show expires from Netflix which will be in late 2024, it’ll then head for Disney platforms whether that be Disney+ or Hulu (likely the former).

Will other regions of Netflix get Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One)?

Most regions of Netflix got the first Spider-Man: Into The Spider-Verse movie (albeit not in the first window) and although there’s nothing to confirm the sequel will follow suit, it is likely.

Both Netflix in the UK and Canada got the first movie in November 2020 which is around a month before it left Netflix US.

If the movie comes to those regions in a similar fashion, we can expect it hitting Netflix UK and Canada in late 2023 or early 2024.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One) likely won’t be the only Spider-Man title coming to Netflix. Sadly, we don’t have an exact schedule for the next 5 years, and the December 2021 release Spider-Man: No Way Home is not part of the new deal. Morbius is set to be one of the first movies to come to Netflix as part of the new deal and is set loosely in the Spider-man Sony Universe.