‘Virgin River’ Season 2: Netflix Fall 2020 Release & What to Expect

Virgin River is returning to Netflix for season 2 in “fall 2020”. Here’s an updated guide to everything we know about Virgin River season 2 including the cast announcements, production updates, what we can expect, and some news regarding season 3 of Virgin River too!

Virgin River is a Netflix Original romantic-drama series akin to what you’d likely see on Hallmark based on the novels of the same name by author Robyn Carr. Production of the series has been handled by Sea To Sky Productions ULC., with all of the filming taking place in Canada.

Season 1 of Virgin River released on Netflix on December 9th, 2019.

The series was an instant hit for Netflix (although no actual figures were released). Robynn Carr spoke to the Washington Post and said: “It’s so exciting to be a part of the romance genre movement taking place in Hollywood” adding “I’ve been telling my readers to think of it as a brand new ‘Virgin River’ adventure with your favorite characters.”

For those worried about the future of the show, there’s no need to be! As we reported earlier in the year, season 3 has already been renewed and is due to start production later this year (or whenever filming can get underway again due to COVID restrictions.)

Virgin River season 2 renewal status & production timeline

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Officially renewed (Last Updated: 09/12/2019)

We first reported season 2 of Virgin River had been renewed before the first season even premiered on Netflix.

Filming for the second season reportedly began on September 9th, 2019, and concluded filming on December 17th, 2019.

Once again, filming took place in Vancouver in Canada despite the story itself being set in rural California, USA.

The official announcement for season 2 arrived just over a week after the series debuted on Netflix which came via the See What’s Next account (now renamed to Netflix Queue).

When will season 2 of Virgin River be on Netflix?

Currently, all we have officially regarding a release date is a broad “fall 2020” release date. It’s not currently scheduled for October 2020 meaning it’ll be available in either November or December 2020. Our best bet is December 2020 given it’ll be one year on from season 1.

Throughout the year we got a few new snippets of information including some new behind-the-scenes pictures.

Virgin River season 2 cast members

Most of the main cast have either confirmed or been confirmed to return for season 2.

That includes:

Martin Henderson

Alexandra Breckenridge

Jenny Cooper

Grayson Maxwell Gurnsey

Benjamin Hollingsworth

Colin Lawrence

Now, let’s move onto the new faces who will appear in Virgin River season 2.

Back in early 2020, we learned about a load of new faces that will be starring in season 2 of Virgin River. These include:

Carmel Amit will play the role of Jamie

Keith MacKechnie as Nick

Donald Heng as George

Steve Bacic as Wes

Lane Edwards as Sheriff Duncan

Thomas Nicholson as Leo Cavanagh

Trevor Lerner as Bert Gordon

Garfield Wilson as Zeke

Andrew Zachar as Tom

In March 2020, we got word that Marco Grazzini will play the role of Mike in season two – accompanying an Instagram post, the official account said the following: “Season 2… Mike Valenzuela bringing “hotness” to Virgin River!”

In May 2020, we got word that Canadian actress Melinda Dahl who has featured in series such as House has joined the cast. She’ll be playing the role of Staci who is Mel’s sister-in-law.

New cast announcement for #VirginRiver season 2! Melinda Dahl will play the role of Staci who is Mel's sister-in-law.

In late May 2020, we got word from a report via Deadline that Sarah Dugdale had joined the cast. She’s recently appeared in In the Shadow of the Moon on Netflix but is also known for appearing in The CW’s Arrow and R.L. Stine’s The Haunting Hour.

Grayson Gurnsey has also been upped to series regular for season two and in mid-June 2020 we also learned that Ben Hollingsworth had also been upped to season regular.

We’ve also learned of some of the smaller cast members for season 2 including:

Cecily Day as Beverly

Jana Benoit as Sally

Mike Kovac as Jeff

Marilyn Norry as Bea

David Santana as Mr. Hamilton

Everything else we know about season 2 of Virgin River

Season 2 is set to consist of 10 episodes as per the previous season.

Andy Mikita is confirmed to be directing episodes one and two of the second season.

Robyn Carr, who is the author behind Virgin River, will soon be publishing a new book by the name of Sunrise on Half Moon Bay. In addition, another of Robyn’s books was recently optioned for TV in the form of the Sullivan’s Crossing book series.

The next chapter in the Virgin River novel series is set to release in October 2020. It’s called Return to Virgin River and will release in shops from October 13th, 2020.

Are you excited about the second season of Virgin River? Let us know in the comments below!