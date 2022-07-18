Virgin River season 4 is due to hit Netflix on July 20th, 2022, but work has already begun on the next fifth season of the show, with filming underway as of July 18th. Here’s everything we know so far about the fifth season of Virgin River coming soon to Netflix.

First debuting on Netflix all the way back in December 2019, Virgin River has quietly been one of Netflix’s sleeper hits with fans around the globe enjoying the romantic drama starring Alexandra Breckenridge, Martin Henderson, Colin Lawrence, and Jenny Cooper.

Season 4 of Virgin River is set to hit Netflix on July 20th, 2022, globally and sees Mel continue with her pregnancy, Hope healing from her car accident, and Brie trying to prove her lover’s innocence.

When was Virgin River renewed for season 5?

For those unaware, Virgin River was given a two-season renewal order following season 3. Season 4 had yet to be announced yet we had already gotten word that the series had started filming.

The show has been a big hit for Netflix even if it doesn’t capture all the headlines. According to Netflix’s top 10 hourly figures, the show has picked up 333.92 million hours watched globally when it’s been in the top 10s.

Season 3 featured for 6 weeks in the global top 10 following its release amassing 225.12 million hours watched globally between July 4th and August 15th, 2021.

As we reported earlier in the year, filming on Virgin River season 5 was due to begin in March 2022. That was subsequently delayed to July 2022 although even those dates were subject and did change.

We reported at the time that filming was due to take place between July 1st and November 30th, 2022.

Filming on #VirginRiver season 5 has been pushed back from March. pic.twitter.com/BxNmY97oLd — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 12, 2022

The reason for the delay was unknown, but Alexandra Breckenridge was keen on filming in the summer, saying that Vancouver isn’t that fun to film in the winter.

We can confirm that filming has begun in Vancouver, BC, Canada as of July 18th, 2022, and is scheduled to run through to November 10th, 2022.

We’re told that Virgin River season 5 will have an episode budget of between $3 and $5 million per episode, meaning that season 5 could cost Netflix anywhere up to $60 million when all is said and done.

Monika Mitchell is confirmed via DGC to be directing episodes in season 5. Mitchell has previously directed episodes in season 3, including the episodes Take My Breath Away and Spare Parts and Broken Hearts.

Season 5 of Virgin River will be another expanded 12-episode season

Until season 4, all seasons of Virgin River had run at around 10 episodes a piece.

Season 4, however, was given an expanded 12-episode season, and we’ve now learned, thanks to a live stream from Alexandra Breckenridge, that it will once again be an expanded 12-episode fifth season again.

What to expect from Virgin River Season 5

We’re still waiting for season 4 of Virgin River to drop before we dig into what’s to come from the story of the upcoming season.

Unfortunetely we can’t do any spoiler for season 5 just yet due to embargoes so instead, here’s a quick summary of what the main arc of season 4 was:

As stated above, this is our big Virgin River season 5 preview, which we’ll be slowly updating with all the new information as and when we get it.

When will Season 5 of Virgin River be on Netflix?

With production only just underway, it’s a little too early to say when season 5 will be on Netflix. With that said, using production schedules and release dates from prior years, it takes around 6-7 months for the show to drop onto Netflix eventually.

It’s safe to assume that the show will return sometime in 2023.

Given that production is scheduled to end in November 2022, we could see season 5 of Virgin River on Netflix as soon as summer 2023.

With thanks to @VRPassionate on Twitter for helping source and compile some of the information for this article.

