‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Filming Delayed from March 2022

We’re likely just months away from season 4 of the beloved Netflix series Virgin River returning but according to Alexandra Breckenridge, production on season 5 won’t get underway in March 2022 as it was previously scheduled too.

As you may know, Virgin River got renewed for an additional two seasons shortly after the release of season 3. At the time of that announcement, filming on season 4 was already well underway. Season 4 of Virgin River wrapped production in late December 2021 just before Christmas.

At this moment in time, a release date hasn’t been announced for Virgin River season 4. Given season 4 wrapped in a similar timeframe that season 3 did, a summer release date seems most probable at this point but could be even sooner depending on post-production progress.

A season 5 renewal was inevitable if you look at the show’s stats. In its first four weeks on Netflix, season 3 was watched for 223.06 million hours. It featured in the global top 10 charts for 6 weeks total for a total of 255,120,000 hours watched.

That leads us onto season 5 of the show.

With a super early renewal, that means the writing room has likely been able to produce the series back-to-back.

That did seem to be the case with it now revealed that production on season 5 was originally due to begin in March 2022 but that it’s now been pushed back.

In an Instagram Livestream, Alexandra Breckenridge (who plays Mel Monroe in the show) answered several questions including most pertinently to this article as to when season 5 will begin filming.

“We were supposed to start in March but it’s been pushed so I don’t know.” adding “I’m hoping that maybe we’ll start in the summer. It would be nice to film in Vancouver in the summer rather than in the winter because to be quite frank with you guys, I’m pretty done filming in the winter.”

You can see the video of Alexandra Breckenridge embedded below.

Filming on #VirginRiver season 5 has been pushed back from March. pic.twitter.com/BxNmY97oLd — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) January 12, 2022

When it’s been pushed back to wasn’t mentioned however we should hear more about that either from Breckenridge herself or through other production sources imminently.

We’ll have updates for you on Virgin River season 5 as and when we get them.