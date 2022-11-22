‘Virgin River’ Season 5 Wraps Filming; Adds 3 to Cast

Virgin River season 5 has just recently wrapped filming on its fifth season, and we’ve slowly been learning about some of the new faces we’ll be seeing throughout the new season. Three more names have now been added to the cast.

In production since July, the fifth season has recently wrapped a few days after its original scheduled end.

The Instagram account for the show celebrated the news and posted a video of the cast celebrating in one of the iconic locations the series films at, dancing to We Are Family by Sister Sledge.

Filming has wrapped on Virgin River season 5! pic.twitter.com/Uv20EzY76T — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) November 22, 2022

We can also report on a few new cast members who will feature for the first time in Virgin River season 5 joining the likes of Martin Henderson, Alexandra Breckenridge, Tim Matheson, Colin Lawrence, Annette O’Toole, and Benjamin Hollingsworth.

Joining the cast for season 5 are Susan Hogan, Elise Gatien, and Paolo Maiolo.

The news comes from the The Viewer’s Perspective (verified by What’s on Netflix), posted on November 21st, announcing the news of the three new cast members.

Susan Hogan has over 100 credits to her name and has been active since the 1970s. Her acting credits include DC’s Legends of Tomorrow, Disturbing Behaviour, Narrow Margin, and The Butterfly Effect 2.

Elise Gatien has been featured in The CW’s Supernatural, Smallville, and Colony.

Finally, Paolo Maiolo has featured in numerous high-profile shows, including Supernatural, The Twilight Zone, and Nancy Drew.

No character names have been revealed as they’re reportedly considered spoilers.

These cast additions follow the news earlier this month that Kandyse McClure had been added to the cast in another unknown role.

We’ll soon update our big preview on Virgin River season 5 in the coming weeks reflecting all the changes outlined here.

The new series is expected to hit Netflix sometime in 2023 although no release date window has been revealed.

Let us know in the comments below if you’re looking forward to season 5 of Virgin River on Netflix.