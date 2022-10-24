Kandyse McClure Cast in Season 5 of Netflix’s Virgin River

Filming on Virgin River season 5 has been ongoing since the summer, and the show has made several new castings, including Kandyse McClure, What’s on Netflix can confirm exclusively.
News on season 5 of Virgin River has slowed down since the summer when it was announced that Sue Tenney would no longer be the showrunner for Virgin River, being replaced by Patrick Sean Smith.
That’s now changed with the first major casting of the new season in the form of Kandyse McClure.
McClure has clocked up over 70 acting credits on IMDb with her most well-known roles, including playing Anastasia Dualla in Battlestar Galactica, Sue Snell in Carrie, and Sarikin in Seventh Son.
More recently, McClure played roles in Motherland: Fort Salem, The CW’s Charmed reboot (all three seasons streaming on Netflix US), Snowpiercer, Netflix’s V-Wars, and Syfy’s Ghost Wars.
No details on McClure’s character name or how she fits into the plot were not revealed.
Some online speculation has suggested we could see Jack’s ex-wife in a new season, but we’ll have to wait and see.
Among the confirmed returning names for Virgin River season 5 includes:
- Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe
- Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan
- Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea
- Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon Mullins
- Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady
- Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan
- Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen
- Colin Lawrence as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton
- Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie
- Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes
- Nicola Cavendish as Connie
- Chase Petriw as Christopher
- Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler
- Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek
- Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela
- Teryl Rothery as Muriel
- Steve Bacic as Vince
- Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie
- Trevor Lerner as Bert Gordon
- Lucia Walters as Julia
- Keith MacKechnie as Nick
- Emma Oliver as Young Mel
Filming on the latest season will continue throughout the remainder of October 2022 and into November 2022.
The preliminary wrap date is November 17th, 2022, but that’s subject to change.
For more on Virgin River, keep our season 5 post bookmarked which we’ll be updating every month until the show’s eventual release in 2023. Also, follow the official Virgin River Instagram page, which posts behind-the-scenes videos, photos, and teases.