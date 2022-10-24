Kandyse McClure Cast in Season 5 of Netflix’s Virgin River

Filming on Virgin River season 5 has been ongoing since the summer, and the show has made several new castings, including Kandyse McClure, What’s on Netflix can confirm exclusively.

News on season 5 of Virgin River has slowed down since the summer when it was announced that Sue Tenney would no longer be the showrunner for Virgin River, being replaced by Patrick Sean Smith.

That’s now changed with the first major casting of the new season in the form of Kandyse McClure.

McClure has clocked up over 70 acting credits on IMDb with her most well-known roles, including playing Anastasia Dualla in Battlestar Galactica, Sue Snell in Carrie, and Sarikin in Seventh Son.

More recently, McClure played roles in Motherland: Fort Salem, The CW’s Charmed reboot (all three seasons streaming on Netflix US), Snowpiercer, Netflix’s V-Wars, and Syfy’s Ghost Wars.

No details on McClure’s character name or how she fits into the plot were not revealed.

Some online speculation has suggested we could see Jack’s ex-wife in a new season, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Among the confirmed returning names for Virgin River season 5 includes:

Alexandra Breckenridge as Mel Monroe

Martin Henderson as Jack Sheridan

Annette O’Toole as Hope McCrea

Tim Matheson as Dr. Vernon Mullins

Benjamin Hollingsworth as Dan Brady

Zibby Allen as Brie Sheridan

Gwynyth Walsh as Jo Ellen

Colin Lawrence as John ‘Preacher’ Middleton

Sarah Dugdale as Lizzie

Jenny Cooper as Joey Barnes

Nicola Cavendish as Connie

Chase Petriw as Christopher

Kai Bradbury as Denny Cutler

Mark Ghanime as Dr. Cameron Hayek

Marco Grazzini as Mike Valenzuela

Teryl Rothery as Muriel

Steve Bacic as Vince

Christina Jastrzembska as Lydie

Trevor Lerner as Bert Gordon

Lucia Walters as Julia

Keith MacKechnie as Nick

Emma Oliver as Young Mel

Filming on the latest season will continue throughout the remainder of October 2022 and into November 2022.

The preliminary wrap date is November 17th, 2022, but that’s subject to change.

For more on Virgin River, keep our season 5 post bookmarked which we’ll be updating every month until the show’s eventual release in 2023. Also, follow the official Virgin River Instagram page, which posts behind-the-scenes videos, photos, and teases.