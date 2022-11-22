new anime on netflix in december 2022

There was a noticeably large lack of anime on Netflix in November, so hopefully, December will make up for it instead! This month will see the arrival of Dragon Age: Absolution, new adventures of everyone’s favorite lazy egg Gudetama, and the new Seven Deadly Sins movie.

Below is the scheduled list of anime coming to Netflix US in October 2022:

Dragon Age: Absolution (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 6

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Ashly Burch, Matthew Mercer, Phil LaMarr, Josh Keaton, Kimberly Brooks

Netflix Release Date: Friday, December 9th, 2022

It’s a strange coincidence, but Netflix has a noticeable number of animated titles with “Dragon” in the title. Three of the four are anime titles. DOTA: Dragon’s Blood, Dragon’s Dogma, and the upcoming Dragon Age: Absolution. One of videogame studio BioWare’s most popular franchises, fans of Dragon Age will be more than eager to consume some new content.

Set in the Tevinter Empire, the oldest of several human nations in Thedas explore the experiences of its different inhabitants.

Gudetama: An Eggcellent Adventure (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 10

Genre: Adventure | Runtime: 10 Minutes

Cast: Shunsuke Takeuchi, Seiran Fukushima, Serena Motola, Akiyoshi Nakao, Kerstin Julia Dietrich

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, December 13th, 2022

Since 2013, Gudetama has been the meme and the embodiment of everyone who just doesn’t want to adult today. Loveable, lazy, and adorable, Gudetama is not a series you’ll want to miss.

A lethargic, empathetic road movie about finding one’s parents – for everyone who just wants to laze about. Having resigned itself to the fact that it will just end up on someone’s plate, Gudetama just wants to be lazy all the time.

Seven Deadly Sins: Grudge of Edinburgh Part 1 (2022) N

Director: Bob Shirohata

Genre: Action, Adventure | Runtime: TBA

Cast: Yûki Kaji, Mikako Komatsu, Ayumu Murase

Netflix Release Date: Tuesday, December 20th, 2022

Seven Deadly Sins has been one of the most popular anime shows on Netflix, so it should come as no surprise that any spin-off movies or series will make their way to the streaming service. Grudge of Edinburgh will begin to introduce the next generation of heroes in Albion, and further, introduce fans to the characters of the Seven Deadly Sins spin-off Four Knights of the Apocalypse.

Tristan inherits the power of the Goddess Clan and can heal people’s wounds and injuries, but he often ends up hurting others due to his inability to control his Demon Clan power. To protect his family, Tristan heads to Edinburgh Castle and meets a host of new friends along the way.

Which anime titles are you looking forward to watching on Netflix in December 2022? Let us know in the comments below!