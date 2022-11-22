134 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK in December 2022

It’s going to be another busy month of movies and TV shows leaving the Netflix UK library in December 2022.

In case you missed it, we’re also keeping track of all of the movies and TV shows leaving Netflix UK in November 2022.

On the first of the month, there are already 60 movies confirmed to be leaving Netflix UK. One of the more popular movies set to leave is The Incredible Hulk, which is the one and only appearance of Edward Norton in the MCU.

65 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on December 1st, 2022:

Airplane (1980)

American Pie 2 (2001)

American Pie Presents: The Naked Mile (2006)

American Reunion (2012)

American Wedding (2003)

Amistad (1997)

Bad Santa 2 (2016)

Barbie in Princess Power (2015)

The Blue Lagoon (1980)

Changeling (2008)

Child’s Play 3 (1991)

Cirque du Freak: The Vampire’s Assistant (2009)

The Cleanse (2018)

Constantine (2005)

The Crow (1994)

The Danish Girl (2015)

Deliver Us from Eva (2003)

Dune (1984)

Executive Decision (1996)

The Express (2008)

Far and Away (1992)

Four Brothers (2005)

Free Birds (2013)

Geostorm (2017)

The Great Outdoors (1988)

High Plains Drifter (1973)

How High (2001)

I Now Pronounce You Chuck and Larry (2007)

In Bruges (2008)

The Incredible Hulk (2008)

Iron Fists and Kung Fu Kicks (2019)

Jack Frost (1998)

The Last Legion (2007)

Long Weekend (2021)

Man of Tai Chi (2013)

The Man With the Iron Fists 2 (2015)

Monster Island (2017)

Monty Python’s The Meaning of Life (1983)

My Happy Family (2017)

Oblivion (2013)

Outbreak (1995)

Pacific Rim (2013)

Paradise Lost (2014)

Pompeii (2014)

RED 2 (2013)

Redemption (2013)

Robin Hood (2010)

Ronaldo (2015)

Rucker50 (2016)

Sinister (2012)

Smurfs: The Lost Village (2017)

Spencer, Vogue and Baby Too (2019)

Survivor (2015)

Taking Lives (2004)

Taking New York (2015)

The Tale of Despereaux (2008)

The Theory of Everything (2014)

Together Together (2021)

Tokyo Godfathers (2003)

Tottaa Pataaka Item Maal (2018)

Tremors (1990)

Tremors 5: Bloodline (2015)

Two Weeks Notice (2002)

Untraceable (2008)

Waterworld (1995)

10 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on December 2nd, 2022:

The Addams Family (2019)

Christiana Amanpour: Sex & Love Around the World (1 Season)

If I Were an Animal (1 Season)

Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Oggy and the Cockroaches (1 Season)

P. King Duckling (1 Season)

Paprika (1 Season)

Space Jungle (2 Seasons)

Tattoo Fixers (4 Seasons)

This Way Up (1 Season)

4 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on December 3rd, 2022:

Break (2018) N

Once Again (1 Season)

Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Thr Whistlers (2019)

4 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on December 6th, 2022:

Friends with Money (2006)

Minecraft: Story Mode (2015)

Riddick (2013)

Trigger Happy TV (1 Season)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on December 7th, 2022:

Endings, Beginnings (2020)

Over Her Dead Body (2008)

5 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on December 8th, 2022:

Blackfish (2013)

Body Brokers (2021)

Jaal (1986)

RuPaul’s Drag Race Holi-Slay Spectacular (2018)

Shikari (1991)

1 Movie Leaving Netflix UK on December 10th, 2022:

Surf’s Up (2007)

3 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on December 13th, 2022:

Manhattan Murder Mystery (1993)

Manhunt: Unabomber (2017) N

Motherless Brooklyn (2019)

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on December 14th, 2022:

Countdown (2019)

Hard Kill (2020)

22 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on December 15th, 2022:

Act of Valour (2012)

Bangistan (2015)

Dalla Buyers Club (2013)

Dil Chahta Hai (2001)

Dil Dhadaknne Do (2015)

Don (2006)

Don 2 (2011)

Eddie – Strongman (2015)

Ender’s Game (2013)

Fukrey (2013)

Game (2011)

Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd. (2007)

Karthik Calling Karthik (2010)

Lakshya (2004)

Luck by Chance (2009)

Mud (2012)

Rock On!! (2008)

She Is (2019)

Sparkle (2012)

Talaash (2012)

Warriors of Heaven and Earth (2003)

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara (2011)

4 TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on December 16th, 2022:

Black (1 Season) N

Cocomong (2 Seasons)

Merlin (5 Seasons)

Sequestered (1 Season)

4 Movies and TV Shows Leaving Netflix UK on December 17th, 2022:

Blue Cafe and Guests (2019)

Marvel Anime: Wolverine (1 Season)

Marvel Anime: X-Men (2011)

The Spectacular Spider-Man (2008)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix UK on December 18th, 2022

The Salisbury Poisonings (1 Season)

1 TV Show Leaving Netflix UK on December 19th, 2022

Hello, My Twenties (1 Season) N

2 Movies Leaving Netflix UK on December 19th, 2022

48 Christmas Wishes (2017)

The History of Future Folk (2012)

What movies and TV shows are you going to miss on Netflix UK in December 2022? Let us know in the comments below!