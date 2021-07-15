‘Warrior Nun’ Season 2: Netflix Release Date, Production News & What to Expect

Warrior Nun is officially coming back to Netflix for a second season. Now a year after the first season debuted on Netflix, what do we know so far about season 2 of Warrior Nun and when can we expect it to stream? Let’s dive in.

Warrior Nun is a Netflix Original fantasy-drama series, based on the comic book series of the same name by Ben Dunn. Directed by Simon Barry, the production of Warrior Nun is carried out by the same team behind Game of Thrones.

Season 1 of Warrior Nun hit Netflix on July 2nd, 2021.

Warrior Nun season 2 Netflix renewal status

Official Netflix Renewal Status: Officially renewed (08/19/2020

Soon after the series was released we heard under good authority that Warrior Nun had already been renewed for season 2.

The writers also teased they’re already beginning planning plus by most metrics, the show has performed well.

Simon Barry, who serves as the showrunner for Warrior Nun said the following in an interview:

“When we were finishing Season 1, we had many more avenues to go down story-wise. So we created a folder thinking, hey, if we’re lucky enough to get Season 2, here are some things we could draw from. After seeing the show completed, we regrouped just to talk about ideas.”

The show was officially renewed on August 19th, 2020 with a collection of the cast and crew coming together via a virtual call to confirm that season 2 is officially happening.

Just in case you needed a lil sunbeam of positivity in your day: watch the Warrior Nun cast get the news that they've been renewed for a second season pic.twitter.com/gkidbty6ma — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) August 19, 2020

How well has Warrior Nun performed on Netflix?

In the first last 30 days (July 6th to August 6th, 2020), the series was the third biggest TV show on Netflix in the world. Cursed and Dark Desire took first and second spots respectively.

The series also topped the charts for July globally being the most popular TV show in the world.

In the United States, the series ranked at number 6 and in the United Kingdom, the series ranked fourth. In the US, the series peaked at position number two for the first weekend it was available beaten out by Unsolved Mysteries.

Warrior Nun did hit the #1 position in Brazil, the Netherlands, and New Zealand.

What to expect from Warrior Nun season 2

The climactic end to the first season of Warrior Nun left fans drooling for more kick-ass action.

The Order of the Cruciform Sword’s true purpose was revealed, being nothing more than puppets for Adriel against the forces of Heaven. His true identity was revealed by Ava after he touches her. The original knights of the order mistook him for an angel after he successfully killed a Tarask monster that followed him out of from a demonic portal.

Hiding himself away in the tombs of the Vatican, Adriel had hidden the halo inside the original Warrior Nun, and by creating the Order, gave him protection from Heaven.

After escaping his tomb, Adrial seeks to recapture the halo from the Order and proceed with his nefarious plans.

Despite her gusto, Shotgun Mary was overwhelmed by the possessed forces of Adrial, leaving Ava and the other sisters to take on Adrial his small army of Wraith Demons.

The next season will see Ava and the Order bringing the fight to Adriel. With the devil now revealing himself to the world, instead of standing alone, the forces of heaven may descend upon the Vatican and give assistance to the Order.

While outmatched in power, for the time being, Ava’s skill as the Warrior Nun is growing. Given enough time, Ava is likely to be more than a match in combat against Adriel and his demonic powers.

One thing is for certain, the existence of The Order of the Cruciform Sword is built on a lie. So it’s up to Ava and the remaining sisters to bring its new meaning.

There’s also the little issue of Father Vincent’s betrayal, that lead to the demise of Sister Shannon. Suffice to say the girls may commit a cardinal sin if they seek to issue wrathful vengeance upon their former mentor.

Simon Barry also teased some other things we can expect from season 2 in an interview with Looper saying:

“Well, I guess we were holding back so many secrets in a way in season one. The fact that we now have the cat is out of the bag, so to speak, in terms of the mythology of the show. I think it’ll be really exciting to take that journey and unpack what we’ve revealed. The appearance of Adriel, the relationship with Father Vincent, and also as the stakes have changed for Ava and the other sister warriors. For me, it really is building on what we did well in season one — and hopefully doing a better job at season 2, if we get it.”

When can we expect season 2 of Warrior Nun on Netflix?

Unfortunately, it could be a long wait for a second season of Warrior Nun to arrive on Netflix in fact, we’re expecting season 2 to arrive in 2022 at the earliest.

Filming for season 1 took place between March 11th, 2019, and July 5th, 2019. It then took almost a full year for the series to arrive.

In June 2021, the showrunner Simon Barry shared numerous pictures in Spain where they were location scouting.

Location scouting is essentially visiting various locations mapping out where scenes are going to be shot. The show is essentially in pre-production at this point with scripts written and just planning taking place which is essential to ensure a smooth production.

Your random update of strange location scouting discoveries that have nothing to do with the S2 plot of #WarriorNun pic.twitter.com/gB4DYcdaIX — Simon Barry (@SimonDavisBarry) July 1, 2021

David Hayter, who serves as a director on the series, confirmed on Twitter that he was in Spain for 6 months from May 2021 for production on the show.

I can’t speak to the MG:S movie, but I am currently in Spain for the next six months, producing Season Two of Warrior Nun for @netflix …@albabaptista_ https://t.co/45bO1K0DaB pic.twitter.com/DHFKeTs8he — David Hayter (@DavidBHayter) May 20, 2021

We’ve learned that filming on season 2 won’t begin until August 2021. As the above pictures suggest, the series returns to Spain to film.

