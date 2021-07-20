‘We Have a Ghost’: Vice Short Story Being Adapted at Netflix by Christopher Landon

A new family adventure movie is on the way to Netflix which begins filming this month in the form of We Have a Ghost based on a short story originally published on Vice back in 2017.

Developed under the working title of Ernest, the movie as we mentioned develops upon a short story published on Vice’s Motherboard originally posted on October 19th, 2017. The short story is still available to read right now.

If you don’t fancy sitting down to read, here’s a brief overview of the premise:

“Ernest the ghost, discovered by the homeowner who named him that because the apparation looks like Ernest Borgnine. The homeowner Frank, beings filming his ghost and posting it for the world to see on social media. Ernest becomes a viral sensation. Frank enlists the help of his high school son Kevin to help be a part of a series of dinners held in the house to cash in on the ghost’s popularity. Things take a turn when Ernest and Kevin both go missing and become targets of the CIA.”

This follows a recent trend in Netflix buying up either the rights to published stories online or news stories in general. Just recently, Netflix acquired the rights to The Watcher which will be produced by Ryan Murphy.

Who is behind Netflix’s We Have a Ghost?

Temple Hill Entertainment are the production company behind the project.

Christopher Landon takes up both writing and directing duties with the original author of the Vice piece, Geoff Manaugh, serving as an executive producer.

Primarily known for horrors and thrillers, Landon has recently come off directing the sequel to Happy Death Day 2U and even more recently, Freaky.

Who will star in Netflix’s We Have A Ghost?

A stellar cast has been provided to us here at What’s on Netflix although we don’t know exactly what role each actor will play.

Here’s who’s involved:

Anthony Mackie will be returning for his seventh (!!) Netflix Original project. He most recently starred in Outside the Wire for Netflix but of course, reprise his role recently for Disney+ in The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Hot off his appearance on Black Widow, David Harbour will feature in his fourth Netflix Original title (including the upcoming Q-Force series).

Tig Nataro hot off her appearance in Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead will feature too.

Erica Rash (Uncle Drew), Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus), Isabella Russo (Crashing), Niles Fitch (This is Us), Steve Coulter (Shotgun Wedding), and Faith Ford (Hope & Faith) are also lined up to star.

As we mentioned, filming has started and is scheduled to wrap in mid-September 2021.

We’ll keep you posted on updates as and when we get them. Let us know in the comments down below if this sounds like it’s up your alley.