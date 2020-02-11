It’s Valentine’s day this Friday and you know what that means? The highly anticipated sequel to To all the Boys I’ve Loved Before, titled eloquently, To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You will be available to stream on Netflix. The romantic-teen-drama arrives on Netflix tomorrow, Wednesday the 12th of February, so make sure you know what time to tune into Netflix to watch Lara Jean once again.

To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You is the second film in the To All the Boys I’ve Before film series. Starring Lana Condor and teen heart-throb Noah Centino, we expect the romantic-teen drama to be another huge hit for Netflix. Michael Fimognari replaces Susan Johnson as the director of the film. Sofia Alvarez wrote the screenplay, with assistance from J. Mills Goodloe.

Just as Lara Jean and Peter take their relationship to officially official, a recipient of Lara’s previously sent letters enters the picture, causing a rift between the young couple.

What time will To All the Boys: P.S I Still Love You be on Netflix?

For anyone who is unfamiliar with how Netflix releases its latest titles, allow us to help. Netflix is based in Los Angeles and uses Pacific Standard Time (-08:00 GMT) to release all of the latest Originals and other titles across the world. This means if you live in Europe you’ll receive new Originals in the morning. If you happen to live in Asia, you won’t be seeing new titles drop until the evening.

The following timetable os what time To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You will be on Netflix:

Time Zone Time available to stream Pacific Standard Time 12:00 AM (GMT-8) Mountain Standard Time 1:00 AM (GMT-7) Central Standard Time 2:00 AM (GMT-6) Eastern Standard Time 3:00 AM (GMT-5) British Daylight Savings Time 08:00 AM (GMT) Central European Time 09:00 AM (GMT+1) Eastern European Time 10:00 AM (GMT+2) India Standard Time 13:30 PM (GMT+5:30) Japan Standard Time 17:00 PM (GMT+9) Australian Eastern Time 19:00 PM (GMT+11) New Zealand Day Light Time 21:00 PM (GMT+13)

When is To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean coming to Netflix?

If this new news to some subscribers then you’ll be happy to learn that the third and final film To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean is on the way!

Filming for both To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean happened back to back. All of filming for the latter took place from July to October 2019.

A release date hasn’t bee confirmed yet but we do know that To All the Boys: Always and Forever, Lara Jean will arrive later this year. We suspect a release date will be announced soon after To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You releases.

