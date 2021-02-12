What’s New on Netflix Canada This Week & Top 10s: February 12th, 2021

It’s a quiet week on Netflix Canada with the addition of only 23 new titles to the library. That being said, there’s still plenty of quality from the added Originals. Here’s what’s new on Netflix Canada this week & the top 10s for February 12th, 2021.

First of all, here’s the past week’s top highlights on Netflix Canada:

Shameless U.S. (Season 10)

Seasons: 10 | Episodes: 122

Genre: Comedy, Drama | Runtime: 46 Minutes

Cast: Emmy Rossum, William H. Macy, Ethan Cutkosky, Jeremy Allen White, Steve Howey

The penultimate season of Shameless U.S. is now available to stream on Netflix Canada! Now that the series is officially ended after an incredibly eleven season run, Canadian Subscribers will have to wait a little bit longer before they can stream the finale.

In the city of Chicago, an Irishman-American family, the Gallaghers are a dysfunctional family dealing with life on the South Side of Chicago. Frank, the father of six, is an alcoholic bum that fails to pull his weight around the house, leaving the role of head of the family to his eldest daughter Fiona, who takes care of her five younger siblings, Lip, Ian, Debbie, Carl, and Liam.

Creed 2 (2018)

Director: Steven Caple Jr.

Genre: Drama, Sport | Runtime: 130 Minutes

Cast: Michael B. Jordan, Sylvester Stallone, Tessa Thompson, Phylicia Rashad, Dolph Lundgren

Creed 2 proved there is still life within the Rocky/Creed franchise. Another stellar performance from Michael B. Jordan and Stallone, a combination that is proving to be a great money maker at the box office.

Three years on from his loss to “Pretty” Ricky Colman, Adonis Creed went on to win 6 straight victories and winning the WBC World Heavyweight Champion. Thirty-Three years on from his defeat to Rocky Balboa, Ivan Drago wants to reclaim the glory he lost by pitting his son Viktor against Adonis. This will be the greatest challenge of Adonis’ career and he’ll need Rocky in his corner to help guide him to victory.

Nadiya Bakes (Season 1) N

Seasons: 1 | Episodes: 8

Genre: Food, Reality | Runtime: 29 Minutes

Nadiya, the winner of the Great British Bake-Off, celebrates the joy of home baking in her new Netflix Original series. Baking her favorite homemade cakes, bakes, and delectable pastries your mouth will be watering at the recipes on show.

Most Popular Movies & TV Series on Netflix Canada This Week: February 12th, 20

After We Collided and Firefly Lane take their respective top spots on Netflix Canada this week.

Most Popular TV Series on @Netflix_CA This Week: February 12th, 2021 1️⃣Firefly Lane

2️⃣Superstore

3️⃣Bridgerton

4️⃣The Sinner

5️⃣Parks and Recreation

6️⃣Riverdale

7️⃣Go Dog Go

8️⃣Rust Valley Restorers

9️⃣Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel

🔟Snowpiercer — What's on Netflix (@whatonnetflix) February 12, 2021

Here Are All of the Latest Additions on Netflix Canada This Week

12 New Movies Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 12th, 2021

Creed 2 (2018)

Diner With Friends (2020)

Growing Up and Other Problems (2018)

Layla Majnum (2020) N

Monster Run (2020)

Mundina Nildana (2019)

Red Dot (2021) N

Squared Love (2021) N

The Misadventures of Hedi and Cokeman (2021) N

The World We Make (2019)

To All the Boys: Always and Forever (2021) N

Xico’s Journey (2021) N

4 New TV Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 12th, 2021

Capitani (Season 1) N

Jenni Rivers (Season 1)

Shameless U.S. (Season 10)

The Sinner (Season 3)

3 New Docuseries and Documentaries Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 12th, 2021

This Is the Life (2008)

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Season 1) N

Five Came Back: The Reference Films (Season 1)

3 New Reality Series Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 12th, 2021

Buried by the Bernards (Season 1) N

Nadiya Bakes (Season 1) N

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)

1 New Stand-Up Special Added to Netflix Canada This Week: February 12th, 2021

Hate by Dani Rovira (2021) N

