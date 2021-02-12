‘Jojo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Set to Leave Netflix in March 2021

Another big anime series could potentially be leaving Netflix in March 2021 with both seasons of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure set to leave Netflix (but only in the US for now) on March 7th, 2021.

The anime anthology series has grown massively in popularity over the years and is one of the best anime series on Netflix right now.

The removal date only currently applies to Netflix US at the moment (the show is available widely across Netflix around the world). Some regions such as Japan are streaming all four seasons whereas some are only streaming one with the majority streaming three. The US, however, only streams two.

Of course, with the removal that likely rules out any of the newer seasons hitting Netflix such as Golden Wind or the most recent season, Diamond is Unbreakable.

The first season of the show has been on Netflix since March 2019. The second season was added roughly a year later in February 2020.

Season 1 of the show is labeled on Netflix as “Phantom Blood & Battle Tendency” with 26 episodes total. Season 2 is labeled as “Stardust Crusaders” with 48 episodes.

It’s absolutely worth noting, however, that anime removals don’t always tend to be final. We’ve seen with many shows over the years that this renewal date is exactly that and Netflix does to proceed to renew. With that said, it’s worth watching the show now if you have been planning to just in case.

As we mentioned, JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure isn’t the only anime leaving Netflix US in March. Hunter X Hunter is also set to leave Netflix on the exact same day as JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure on March 7th. You can find a full list of everything leaving Netflix US in March here.

The good news is that you have plenty of other viewing options currently for the show. Hulu is the next best option with three seasons available. However, Crunchyroll is the superior way of watching the series with all four seasons available.

We’ll keep you updated with the status of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure as and when we learn more. Let us know in the comments if you’ll miss the anime when it leaves Netflix on March 7th.