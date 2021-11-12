What’s Trending on Netflix This Week: November 12th, 2021

Welcome to your weekly roundup of what’s been trending globally and in the US and UK on the Netflix top 10s. We’ll take a look at what’s accrued the most points around the globe over the past 7 days.

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix Globally This Week

Army of Thieves did enough globally to maintain its position as the number 1 movie on the Netflix top 10s this week. The Harder They Fall almost managed to top it and over this weekend, we suspect it will.

Army of the Dead continues to do well.

Squid Game, despite falling in overall points, manages to keep the top spot once again. Its ability to stick around is incredible given it’s now been out for over two months.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix Globally

Army of Thieves – 5916 points The Harder They Fall – 5603 points Love Hard – 4845 points Transformers: The Last Knight – 2405 points Army of the Dead – 2329 points Yara – 2297 points Father Christmas Is Back – 1288 points Sonic the Hedgehog – 1043 points Amina – 805 points Just Go with It – 718 points

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix Globally

Squid Game – 5755 points You – 4740 points Narcos: Mexico – 3094 points Maid – 2843 points Dynasty – 2688 points Arcane – 2517 points Locke & Key – 1660 points Big Mouth – 1518 points My Name – 1238 points Hometown Cha-Cha-Cha – 988 points

Top 10 Movies & Shows on Netflix US This Week

YOU tops the US TV list once again this week with Army of Thieves notably falling down the movie list. The Harder They Fall which was added last week did enough to top the movie chart.

Elsewhere, some of the November 1st movies are doing well this week including 21 Jump Street which maintains a strong rank this week.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix US This Week

The Harder They Fall – 76 points 21 Jump Street – 66 points Love Hard – 58 points Army of Thieves – 53 points American Gangster – 37 points Replicas – 29 points Father Christmas Is Back – 24 points Yara – 20 points Montford: The Chickasaw Rancher – 13 points Seized – 10 points

Top 10 Shows on Netflix US This Week

You – 70 points Big Mouth – 60 points Squid Game – 60 points Narcos: Mexico – 51 points Catching Killers – 40 points Maid – 38 points CoComelon – 38 points Colin in Black & White – 19 points The Thundermans – 17 points Locke & Key – 13 points

Top 10 Movies & Series on Netflix UK This Week

Young Sheldon beat out You this week for top spot. Netflix UK saw all three seasons added to Netflix on November 1st and has seen itself consistently do well ever since.

Elsewhere on Netflix UK’s list Pretty Little Liars has made a return after being readded to Netflix.

Two Sony movies are doing well in the Netflix UK list with Bloodshot falling down the list from last week and the second Jumanji movie doing very well.

Top 10 Movies on Netflix UK This Week

The Harder They Fall – 71 points Jumanji: The Next Level – 65 points Army of Thieves – 56 points Love Hard – 55 points How to Be Single – 39 points Father Christmas Is Back – 27 points John Wick: Chapter Two – 26 points Yara – 23 points Hustlers – 22 points Bloodshot – 12 points

Top 10 TV Shows on Netflix UK This Week

Young Sheldon – 80 points You – 67 points Big Mouth – 53 points Squid Game – 53 points Maid – 43 points Catching Killers – 42 points Dynasty – 29 points Narcos: Mexico – 27 points Locke & Key – 18 points Pretty Little Liars – 9 points

Other Top 10 Insights This Week Globally

For two days this week, Arcane took the global top spot (between Tuesday and Wednesday) but sadly that was short-lived.

Passing, the new black and white Netflix Original movie will be interesting to watch over the next week. It debuted on Netflix US's list on number 5 and number 33 on the global top list for day 1. Black and white movies titles have traditionally struggled on Netflix so will be interesting to see if that trend continues.

Christmas movies, new and old have started to make an impact on the top 10s.

What have you been watching on Netflix this week? Let us know in the comments down below.