‘Halt and Catch Fire’ Leaving Netflix in December 2021

One of the best shows on Netflix in the United States is soon set to depart Netflix. All four seasons which consists of 40 episodes in total are set to leave on December 14th, 2021.

First airing in 2014, the AMC show eventually went on to run for four years before wrapping up. It tells the story of the invention of some of the computer components and software that revolutionized the world in the early 1990s.

Christopher Cantwell and Christopher C. Rogers created the show with

Lee Pace, Scoot McNairy, Mackenzie Davis, Kerry Bishé, and Toby Huss starring.

The series is often ranked among some of the best TV produced in the 21st Century. BBC Culture for instance ranked it in its top 50. We even include it in our big list of the top 50 TV shows on Netflix.

The series first touched down on Netflix in April 2015 and saw new seasons added every year thereafter with two seasons arriving in 2017. The final season of Halt and Touch Fire hit Netflix on December 15th, 2017, and now four years on the dot, it’s now set to leave.

AMC content on Netflix has been leaving in a dramatic fashion over the past few years as the licenses for their shows come up for renewal. For example, we’ve seen the removal of Hell on Wheels (departed in December 2020), Mad Men (departed in June 2020), TURN: Washington’s Spies (also set to depart in December 2021).

Once Halt and Catch Fire departs, that will leave only The Walking Dead, Breaking Bad, Into The Badlands, and Better Call Saul in the US.

Netflix has conveniently added a show very much in the same ballpark recently in the form of The Billion Dollar Code. The series is similar in premise in the sense that it covers the early days of the world wide web. The series is produced in Germany and sees an artist and a hacker going up against Google after they allegedly infringed on their patent. It’s very much worth watching for Halt and Catch Fire fans.

Where will Halt and Catch Fire stream next?

The show is distributed by AMC Networks so our best bet is that the series will become exclusive to AMC+ but it’s unclear right now whether any other streaming service will also receive the show.

Will you miss when Halt and Catch Fire departs Netflix in December? Let us know in the comments down below.

