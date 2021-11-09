‘Arcane’ Finally Topples ‘Squid Game’ on Netflix Top 10s Globally

Arcane is doing what was seemingly the impossible by beating out Squid Game in the global TV top 10s. According to FlixPatrol data, the series has topped Squid Game for both November 8th and November 9th globally but it isn’t quite dominating in the same way that Squid Game did globally.

As per FlixPatrol, the series has beat out Squid Game, which first premiered on Netflix on September 17th, in the TV global top 10s. On November 9th, the series scored 654 global points which edged out Squid Game with 641 points.

While Arcane has topped Squid Game, it’s not dominating the top 10s to the same extent as Squid Game has over the past few weeks. It’s notably lagging in quite a few countries including the United States which as of November 9th, it’s only tracking at number 8 behind the likes of Maid, CoComelon, Narcos: Mexico, Big Mouth, and yes, Squid Game.

With that said, dethroning Netflix’s biggest Original show of all time is no easy feat and we’ll continue tracking as the days and weeks go by.

The series has received ample press and build up including plenty of great press from Riot Games too. The series launch coincided with the final day of the 2021 League of Legends World Championship. Riot Games streamed the first episode on Twitch.

The series has also been included in the game too with rewards available in-game in both League of Legends and other Riot Games properties. It’s also extended to a Fortnite crossover and a PUBG mobile crossover too.

League of Legends is, of course, a monster game by itself. It was announced in early November that 180 million players play one of Riot’s Runetter (which includes LoL) games every month.

Arcane will also be interesting to watch as it’s one of the global few shows (that isn’t a Netflix Original exclusive distribution which is seen for K-dramas for example) that will be dropping in an irregular fashion rather than all at once as Squid Game did.

Episodes 4-6 of Arcane season 1 are scheduled to arrive on Netflix on November 13th while the final three episodes, episodes 7-9, will hit on November 20th.

The good news doesn’t stop for League of Legends fans here either. Today, Netflix announced that one of their upcoming slate of games to Netflix Games is Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story which is a cross between Flappy Birds and Jetpack Joyride.

Make Musical Mayhem with the Dean of Demolitions Hextech Mayhem: A League of Legends Story is coming soon to Netflix Games! pic.twitter.com/05XyaGfMSB — Netflix Geeked (@NetflixGeeked) November 9, 2021

In addition, we’re hearing rumors that a live-action project of some description could be in development but we don’t have anything conclusive enough to warrant a full article just yet.

Are you enjoying Arcane on Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.