When will ’65’ Starring Adam Driver be on Netflix?

65 will be coming to Netflix in the United States as part of the big Sony Pictures first-window deal, but only after the movie has a long period exclusively in theaters. When will 65 be on Netflix and will it be on Netflix in other regions? Here’s what we know.

Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods the new movie is headlined by Adam Driver and also features Ariana Greenblatt, Chloe Coleman, and Nika King.

What can you expect from the sci-fi thriller featuring dinosaurs? Here’s the official rundown:

“After a catastrophic crash on an unknown planet, pilot Mills quickly discovers he’s actually stranded on Earth… 65 million years ago. Now, with only one chance at rescue, Mills and the only other survivor, Koa (Ariana Greenblatt), must make their way across an unknown terrain riddled with dangerous prehistoric creatures in an epic fight to survive.”

It’s been hard keeping up with the theatrical release date for 65, given its been pushed back and forward so many times. In fact, Wikipedia lists 6 total date shifts. But alas, its theatrical release date is nearly here, with the movie set to hit theaters on March 10th, 2023.

When will 65 be on Netflix in the United States?

There’s no exact defined date for 65 on Netflix as of yet but we have now got a slew of Sony movies on Netflix so we can see roughly when the movie will drop.

So far, we’ve seen movies from Sony drop roughly 120 to 168 days following their theatrical release.

That means:

At the earliest (120 days), we’ll see the movie added on July 8th, 2023

At the latest (168 days), we’ll see the movie added on August 25th, 2023.

Of course, these dates are all subject to change, and we’ll keep this post updated with more when we get it.

Once Netflix does receive 65, it’ll be available on Netflix for 18 months.

For an in-depth look into the full Sony lineup and when we’re expecting movies coming to Netflix, check out our guide. Expected to release on Netflix via the deal in 2023 includes I Wanna Dance With Somebody, A Man Called Otto, and Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World.

Will 65 be on Netflix in other regions outside the united States?

Unlike the United States, Netflix doesn’t publicly promote deals with distributors like Sony outside the US. Therefore, we have relied on previous additions to determine whether 65 will be released where you live.

Netflix in Asian territories all seem to receive Sony movies right now just a few months after the United States. That includes Netflix in India, the Philippines, Singapore, Malaysia, South Korea, and Thailand. This means you should get the movie in late 2023/early 2024. Netflix in the Netherlands has been receiving Sony movies in a similar pattern too.

Netflix Canada receives new Sony movies around 1-2 years after their theatrical release and Netflix in the UK seems to get movies around the same time too.

Are you looking forward to 65 coming to Netflix? Let us know in the comments down below.