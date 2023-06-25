What’s Coming to Netflix This Week: June 26th to July 2nd, 2023

It’s time to look ahead to what will be a very very busy week of new Netflix Originals and licensed content headed to Netflix. Below, we’ll walk you through all the 47 currently scheduled releases headed to the service and pick out our top three highlights.

This week is a lot busier than usual because of the stacked Netflix Original lineup for the week plus we’ll also be crossing into a new month which means lots of removals and additions for licensed movies in particular. If you want to see what’s leaving throughout July 2023, head here; otherwise, look at some of the movies we think you should check out before they depart.

Most Anticipated New Releases on Netflix This Week

Nimona (2023)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Article Continues Below...

For those tracking this adaptation of ND Stevenson’s comic, it’s often been a painful ride, but after a very long wait, the time is here to check out Nimona in all its glory.

Having already premiered at the Annecy film festival, a handful of reviews are floating around, and they’re pretty positive. In fact, as of the time of publishing, the movie holds a 100% RottenTomatoes rating.

Lauren LaMagma for Next Best Picture perhaps most aptly summarized the general feedback saying:

“Directors Nick Bruno and Troy Quane have given us a rebellious, fun, spunky, heartfelt, scrappy piece of animated punk-rock magic that will stand the test of time and become an instant household classic to many.”

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 1)

Coming to Netflix: Thursday

Despite a growing cloud over the top of The Witcher at Netflix, it remains one of Netflix’s most-watched titles and season 3, split into two parts, will debut later this week.

Netflix has teased that the new season, which will be Henry Cavill’s last, will see chaos looming.

Annihilation (2018)

Coming to Netflix: Friday

Of the many licensed movies hitting Netflix this week (mostly on Saturday – the first of July) the one that we think is most noteworthy is the Paramount Pictures flick Annihilation. The movie has already been residing on Netflix in all regions as a Netflix Original for the past five years but now finally gets added to Netflix US.

Certified Fresh on RottenTomatoes, the sci-fi flick from Alex Garland, is about a squad of female researchers who head into Area X to uncover what happened to Lena’s husband.

The movie stars Natalie Portman, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Gina Rodriguez, Tessa Thompson, Tuva Novotny, and Oscar Isaac.

For more on what’s coming up on Netflix in July 2023, keep an eye on our new on Netflix guide for the month.

Full Preliminary List of What’s Coming to Netflix This Week

Please note: this list is subject to change and is primarily aimed at Netflix in the US – other regions will vary.

Coming to Netflix on June 26th

Starlight BnB (New Episodes Weekly)

The Imitation Game (2014)

Coming to Netflix on June 27th

The Price of Glory (Season 1)

Coming to Netflix on June 28th

Delete (Season 1) Netflix Original

Eldorado: Everything the Nazis Hate (2023) Netflix Original

Hoarders (Season 13)

Muscles & Mayhem: An Unauthorized Story of American Gladiators (2023) Netflix Original

Run Rabbit Run (2023) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on June 29th

Lust Stories 2 (2023) Netflix Original

Ōoku: The Inner Chambers (Season 1) Netflix Original

The Witcher (Season 3 – Volume 1) Netflix Original

Coming to Netflix on June 30th

Alone (Season 9)

Annihilation (2018)

Celebrity (Season 1) Netflix Original

Fireworks

Kembang Api (2023)

Making It Up / Maquíllame Otra Vez (2023)

Nimona (2023) Netflix Original

Is It Cake, Too? (Season 2) Netflix Original

Tayo The Little Bus (Season 5)

Coming to Netflix on July 1st

Bridesmaids (2011)

The Huntsman: Winter’s War (2016)

Jumanji (1995)

The Karate Kid (1984)

The Karate Kid Part 2 (1986)

The Karate Kid Part 3 (1989)

Kick-Ass (2010)

Liar Liar (1997)

Monster Trucks (2016)

ONE PIECE: Thriller Bark

ONE PIECE: TV Original 2

Pride & Prejudice (2005)

Prom Night (2008)

Ride on Time (Season 5)

Rush Hour (1998)

Rush Hour 2 (2001)

Rush Hour 3 (2007)

Snow White & the Huntsman (2012)

The Squid and the Whale (2005)

Star Trek (2009)

Star Trek Into Darkness (2013)

The Sweetest Thing (2002) .

Thank You for Your Service (2017)

Titanic (1997)

Uncle Buck (1989)

Warm Bodies (2013)

White House Down (2013)

Coming to Netflix on July 2nd

Love Is Blind: Brazil (Season 3 – Reunion) Netflix Original

What will you be checking out on Netflix over the next seven days? Let us know in the comments down below.