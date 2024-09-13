When Will ‘Afraid’ Be Released on Netflix?

Afraid, the new Sony Pictures movie made in association with Blumhouse will be making its way to Netflix in the United States and other regions in the near future and the years to come.

Blumhouse, the production company behind the movie, has become known as a connoisseur of horror in recent years. It even teamed up with Netflix on recent projects like Worst Ex Ever and Worst Roommate Ever. Other well-known movies produced by the company include Paranormal Activity, The Purge, Get Out, and Insidious, which have all garnered critical acclaim and a strong fan following.

Cashing in on the AI trend, the movie follows a family selected to test a new home assistant called AIA, which can learn a family’s wants and needs. What can go wrong? Everything.

John Cho leads the film’s cast, with Katherine Waterston, Havana Rose Liu, and Lukita Maxwell starring, in addition to David Dastmalchian and Keith Carradine. The movie hasn’t been a big box office draw thus far, with it only grossing just over $10M in ticket sales at the time of publishing.

Netflix US Will Stream Afraid By The End of 2024

Coming to Netflix courtesy through the Sony Pictures first window deal, we should see Afraid touch down onto Netflix by the end of the year.

As a general rule of thumb, most movies from the distributor have come to Netflix around 120 days after release. In that case, the Afraid will be available on December 28th, 2024. That said, we have seen movies come sooner and some a bit later.

This isn’t the first major horror movie to come to Netflix from the Sony Pictures deal. Netflix streamed The Invitation through June 2024, and more recently, they began streaming Insidious: The Red Door and Thanksgiving.

Check out our guide here for more on the Netflix Sony deal, including all the titles you can watch right now, what’s coming next, and what’s leaving.

What about other Netflix regions?

Some Asian territories like India also get first window releases alongside the United States so you can also expect the movie to drop in late December or early 2025.

For other regions, you’ll be waiting for around 2-3 years for the movie to touch down but that ultimately depends where you live.

Have you checked out Afraid in theaters, or will you be waiting for it to drop off on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.