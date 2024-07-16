‘Worst Roommate Ever’ Renewed for Season 3 at Netflix & Spin-off ‘Worst Ex Ever’ Sets August 2024 Premiere

Blumhouse Television is back with another four-part documentary series called Worst Ex Ever. This serves as an official spin-off to Worst Roommate Ever, which just premiered its second season and has a third in the works.

In season 2 of Worst Roommate Ever, consisting of another four episodes, we saw Anita Cowen finding her life turning to hell after taking in a charming lawyer called Scott Pettigrew and what happened when a viral TikTok video led detectives to the disappearance of Michael Dudley.

Premiering on June 28th, the show has hit the Netflix top 10s in dozens of countries, and according to Netflix figures, it’s currently the fifth most watched Netflix Original docuseries of 2024.

According to multiple sources, season 3 has been in development since early this year, but it’s unclear when season 3 of the hit docuseries will return to our screens. Netflix declined to comment.

Worst Ex Ever Serves as a Spinoff Coming in August 2024

Premiering on August 14th, 2024, Blumhouse Television and ITV America will be releasing Worst Ex Ever onto Netflix, which takes the format of Worst Roommate Ever and applies it to people’s partners (whether that be boyfriend, girlfriend, husband, wife, or otherwise).

Cynthia Childs, executive producer on Worst Roommate Ever, will direct this new four-part series. The stories will be told by the people involved in each case through bodycam footage and interviews, as well as 2D animated sections serving as reenactments.

In a quote provided by Netflix’s press release, Gretchen Palek, Head of Alternative at Blumhouse Television, said, “With the expansion to Worst Ex Ever, we have our very first franchise for Blumhouse Television, and we can’t wait to bring viewers the best of the worst for years to come. In Worst Roommate Ever, we’ve created a massive format, with both seasons reaching the Netflix Top 10 in more than 65 countries worldwide, and we couldn’t be more proud.”

Here’s your first new looks at the new series alongside the newly released trailer:

These aren’t the only shows Blumhouse Television is developing at Netflix. Hopefully, we can soon reveal another documentary series that is currently in production.

Are you looking forward to another outing for Worst Roommate Ever or does the Worst Ex Ever series sound like it’s up your alley? Let us know in the comments down below.