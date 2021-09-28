When will ‘After We Fell’ Release on Netflix?

Netflix is expected to receive the third movie entry in the adult fiction movie franchise starring Josephine Langford and Hero Fiennes-Tiffin but not in every region. Here’s when we’re expecting the Netflix release date for After We Fell.

Based on the novel After by Anna Todd, the film franchise has become an unexpected juggernaut over the past few years with Voltage Pictures distributing. The first movie, After, was released in 2019 with its follow-up After We Collided released last year. Netflix in many regions already carry both movies.

The third entry is directed by Castille Landon and here’s what you can expect:

“Just as Tessa makes the biggest decision of her life, everything changes. Revelations about her family, and then Hardin’s, throw everything they knew before in doubt and makes their hard-won future together more difficult to claim.”

When is the Netflix release date for After We Fell?

At the moment, we don’t have full confirmation as to every Netflix region getting After We Fell but some regions are currently already showing a Netflix release date of October 21st, 2021. This includes Netflix in the Philippines and India.

https://twitter.com/everydayrobsten/status/1441425940232294402

In the United States, we don’t yet have a release date but worth mentioning it could fall on this date too. At the moment, the After We Fell page on Netflix US doesn’t resolve suggesting we could be in for a much longer wait. Our friends at Netflix Life seem to think that Netflix US won’t receive the third entry until at least November 2021.

The reason for this release date is that we’ve traditionally seen the After movies arrive exactly two months after their theatrical debut. In the case of After We Fell, the movie began showing theatrically on September 30th therefore the logical conclusion is that it’ll hit Netflix US on November 30th.

Netflix Canada should receive the third film but likely not until early next year.

Where will After We Fell be on Netflix?

Not all regions of Netflix will get After We Fell and the chances are, if you didn’t receive the first two movies, you won’t be getting the third.

Regions expected to receive After We Fell includes:

Netflix US

Turkey

India

Malaysia

Philippines

Japan

Thailand

Hong Kong

As you may know, Amazon Prime Video carries the rights in a couple of regions including France and the United Kingdom. That is confirmed to continue with After We Fell and After Ever Happy.

Will there be a fourth After movie?

Yes, the fourth movie of After is already in production which is called After Ever Happy. The movie began production back-to-back with After We Fell so is already complete.

The good news is that it’s set to come in 2022 meaning we’ll have more news on the fourth (and possibly final?) entry next year.

Are you looking forward to watching After We Fell on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.