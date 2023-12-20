When Will ‘Anyone But You’ Starring Sydney Sweeney be on Netflix?

Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell’s new romantic comedy Anyone But You is about to hit theaters and will be headed to Netflix. If you’re wondering when that will be – it ultimately depends on where you live.

Directed by Will Gluck, the movie tells the story of Bea and Ben, who embark on a date, leading them to believe they might be together forever. However, when their relationship turns cold, they part ways. Fate brings them back together as they pretend to be a couple at a destination wedding in Australia. Will this charade evolve into a genuine connection?

RK Films and Olive Bridge Entertainment are behind the movie for Columbia Pictures, with the film set to premiere in theaters on December 22nd, 2023.

When will Anyone But You be on Netflix in the United States?

Let’s begin with the United States where we know the movie will be headed to the service via a first window deal Netflix struck with Sony back in 2021.

For the most part, most movies have been arriving on Netflix exactly or just around 120 days after their theatrical debut. If that’s the case here, Anyone But You will be streaming on Netflix US come April 20th, 2024. That said, you could find the movie lands a little earlier than that or as late as May or June.

For more Sony Pictures movies headed to Netflix in the US throughout 2024, check our preview looking through their entire slate, including already released movies like The Equalizer 3 plus upcoming titles like Madame Web and the new Ghostbusters movie.

When will Anyone But You be on Netflix in other countries?

Because of the way that windowing works and the fact that Netflix and Sony have different deals region to region, we’ll find that Anyone But You will drop in waves.

Also getting Sony movies in the first window is countries like India, which will get the movie drop in April 2024, like the United States.

Netflix in South Korea, Israel, and select European territories all get new Sony movies within a year of their theatrical release, so expect sometime in 2024.

In the United Kingdom, Netflix seems to be getting Sony movies around the time they expire in the US. So that’d mean that you get the rom-com sometime in October 2025.

All other countries will be getting the movie in staged rollouts over the next 2-3 years. Keep an eye on your What to Watch section for more.

Are you going to be heading to the theaters to watch Anyone But You, or will you be waiting for its Netflix release? Let us know in the comments.