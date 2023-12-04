‘The Equalizer 3’ Sets January 2024 Netflix US Release Date

Over the Labor Day weekend, the big new theatrical release was Denzel Washington’s The Equalizer 3. The movie has since left theaters and has begun its rollout on Netflix, with release dates confirmed for India and the United States.

Beginning in 2014, The Equalizer franchise has become one of Sony’s biggest. The action thriller sees Hollywood veteran Denzel Washington play the role of Robert McCall.

In the third movie, released in theaters on September 1st, 2023, we see McCall living in Southern Italy in a quaint town. He soon has to return to old habits after finding out an Italian crime syndicate is brutalizing the small coastal town he’s living in. As events turn deadly, McCall knows what he has to do: become his friends’ protector by taking on the mafia.

Alongside Washington in the movie stars Dakota Fanning, David Denman, Gaia Scodellaro, and Eugenio Mastrandrea.

When will The Equalizer 3 be on Netflix in the US?

Let’s begin in the United States, where Netflix has a big comprehensive first-window deal with Sony struck back in April 2021.

Since 2022, all Sony movies released theatrically (and a few Sony Pictures Classic titles) have dropped onto Netflix months after debuting in theaters.

For the most part, most movies have dropped onto Netflix precisely 120 days after their initial release. If that was the case here, The Equalizer 3 would’ve been streaming on Netflix on December 30, 2023. Now, unlike Gran Turismo, which came to Netflix a little earlier than expected, The Equalizer 3 will drop a little later

Netflix has now confirmed The Equalizer 3 will drop on Netflix US on January 1st, 2024.

When will The Equalizer 3 be on Netflix Internationally?

Sony movies appear on Netflix worldwide, whether new or old, but new ones typically come to Netflix in waves.

In the first window, like the United States, India was among the first countries to receive the movie. Netflix India saw the movie land on December 1st, 2023.

Then, a few months later, we’ll see more Asian territories pick up the movie, and some central European territories like Germany and The Netherlands pick it up (~ Spring 2024).

For those in the United Kingdom, new Sony movies typically come to Netflix after their residence at Sky/Now, which takes around two years. That means The Equalizer 3 won’t be on Netflix UK until sometime in 2025.

Canada and Latin American countries typically have to wait three years for Sony Pictures movies. Therefore, those regions won’t receive The Equalizer 3 until 2026.

Are the first two Equalizer movies on Netflix?

Want to dive into the previous two movies before heading out to the cinema? Sadly, Netflix isn’t the best way to do it, with both movies unavailable in most regions. The US, for example, currently has neither of them streaming at the time of publishing.

Per Unogs, the first movie is currently streaming in 15 countries, including Australia, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, India, and Japan. However, the second movie isn’t available in as many countries, with only 13 streaming it at the time of publishing, including Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, and Poland.

Are you looking forward to watching The Equalizer 3 on Netflix in your region? Let us know in the comments below.