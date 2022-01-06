When will ‘Fauda’ Season 4 be on Netflix?

Fauda is one of the hidden gems of the Netflix library and what led Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff to work with Netflix exclusively. A fourth season of Fauda is on the way now two years after season 3 dropped onto the service globally. Here’s what you need to know.

The series continues to score good reviews with the show still carrying an 8.3/10 on IMDb. It also plays relatively well around the world but has a particularly good following in the United States.

If you’re unfamiliar with the Israeli-based series, here’s what you can expect if you decide to jump in. It’s an action series that depicts the “two-sided story of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. An undercover Israeli operative comes back from retirement to hunt for a Palestinian militant he thought he’d killed, setting a chaotic chain of events into motion.”

Season 1 of Fauda first landed on Netflix back in 2016 with subsequent seasons coming every two years thereafter in 2018 and 2020.

The success of the series on Netflix led to Lior Raz and Avi Issacharoff coming under exclusive first-look deals with Netflix. Their first major title for Netflix outside of Fauda was Hit & Run which sadly was canceled weeks after debuting on the service.

Has Fauda been renewed for season 4?

When it comes to the renewal of Fauda, it’s not actually down to Netflix despite being a Netflix Original in most regions. The Israeli TV network YES is the primary distributor of Fauda while Netflix simply owns the international distribution.

According to sources early on it seemed a given that there would be a fourth season. Israel Hayom reported that (translated):

“The series’ creator, Avi Issacharoff, announced last week that they are already working on a fourth season for the suspense series and the action that follows the plot of the undercover gang.”

On September 14th, 2020 we finally got the heads up via the official Facebook page for Fauda that season four would be returning. In a post they said, “The news we’ve all been waiting for! Fauda will be back for Season 4! See you all soon!”.

In January 2022, we got our first look at season 4 of Fauda. It notably reveals that Lucifer actress Inbar Lavi (who plays Eve in the Netflix show) will appear in the new season.

When will Fauda season 4 be on Netflix?

No release date has been set yet for Fauda season 4 although some are predicting it’ll begin airing in the summer of 2022.

While Netflix won’t get weekly episodes of Fauda, it should receive the new season in a timely manner shortly after all episodes have finished airing in Israel. For the past two seasons, new seasons have arrived between a week and a month after the season wraps.

All that is to say we’re expecting Fauda season 4 to arrive on Netflix before the end of 2022.

That’s all we have for now. We’ll keep this post updated as and when we hear more regarding the future of Fauda. Are you looking forward to another season on Netflix? Let us know in the comments.